  Lava Probuds Aria 911 Mega Flash Sale: How to Get Lava's TWS Earbuds for Rs 21 on October 21

Lava Probuds Aria 911 Mega Flash Sale: How to Get Lava's TWS Earbuds for Rs 21 on October 21

The Probuds Aria 911 TWS headset will be available for Rs. 21 on October 21, but there's a catch.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 October 2025 10:59 IST
Lava Probuds Aria 911 Mega Flash Sale: How to Get Lava's TWS Earbuds for Rs 21 on October 21

Photo Credit: Lava

Probuds Aria 911 launched in India in August

Highlights
  • Only 100 units will be available during the flash sale
  • It will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis
  • The earbuds will be available via Amazon India and lavamobiles.com
Lava's audio brand Probuds has announced the Probuds Aria 911 Mega Flash Sale, which is slated for October 21. As part of its festive celebrations, the firm is introducing a 30-day trial programme for truly wireless earbuds, aiming to give users a risk-free purchase experience. The limited-time offer also includes an exclusive chance for the first 100 customers to grab the earbuds at a special price, while others can still avail exciting festive discounts and participate in the Mega Diwali Contest launching alongside the sale.

Probuds Aria 911 Mega Flash Sale Details

Probuds has announced a special Diwali campaign titled “Diwali Zero-Risk Muhurat Sale,” claiming to bring customers a unique, risk-free shopping experience this festive season. The sale begins on October 21 at 1:15 PM IST, coinciding with Muhurat Trading Day, and will offer a limited-time opportunity to purchase the Probuds Aria 911 at an exclusive price of Rs. 21. There's only one catch — the brand says 100 units will be available during the flash sale on a first come, first served basis, with the earbuds available online via Amazon India and lavamobiles.com.

The company is also touting its 30-day trial programme, through which buyers can experience their chosen products in everyday use for up to a month. If they are not satisfied, they can initiate a doorstep return and receive a full refund, no questions asked. This “Money Back Challenge” applies to all Probuds audio devices, excluding wired earphones, and is designed to make the purchase process completely zero-risk for customers, according to the company.

Meanwhile, as part of Probuds' Mega Diwali Contest, users can take a screenshot of the Muhurat Trading banner, post it on Instagram using the hashtag #ReturnWaliDiwali, and tag the official account @prozone_in. The contest will run from October 16 to October 20, with the winners scheduled to be announced on October 22.

A total of 110 winners will be selected through this contest, and 100 participants will win the Probuds E1, while five winners each will receive the Probuds Aria 911 and the Probuds Wave 921, according to the company.

OnePlus Ace 6 Design, Colourways Teased Ahead of China Launch on October 27
Lava Probuds Aria 911 Mega Flash Sale: How to Get Lava's TWS Earbuds for Rs 21 on October 21
