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  • Lava Bold N2 5G Goes on Sale in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.75 Inch Display: Price, Offers

Lava Bold N2 5G Goes on Sale in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Display: Price, Offers

The latest model arrives months after Lava introduced the 4G version of the Bold N2 earlier this year and is now available via Amazon with a launch offer.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2026 15:48 IST
Lava Bold N2 5G Goes on Sale in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Display: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Bold N2 5G comes in Billionaire Blue and Regal Gold finishes

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Highlights
  • Lava Bold N2 5G goes on sale in India via Amazon
  • The smartphone features a 6.75-inch 120Hz HD+ display
  • Lava equips the Bold N2 5G handset with a 6,000mAh battery
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Lava Bold N2 5G is now available for purchase in India, days after the smartphone was launched in the country on June 3. The handset is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Unisoc T8200 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It also runs on Android 16 and carries an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance. The latest model arrives months after the smartphone maker introduced the 4G version of the Bold N2, and is now available via Amazon.

Lava Bold N2 5G Price in India, Availability

The Lava Bold N2 5G is priced at Rs. 12,499 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. As part of a limited-period launch offer, the handset can be purchased for Rs. 11,999 via Amazon. The smartphone is now available for purchase in Regal Gold and Billionaire Blue colour options through the e-commerce platform.

Notably, the Lava Bold N2 4G variant debuted in February with a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for its sole 4GB + 64GB variant.

Lava Bold N2 5G Features, Specifications

The Lava Bold N2 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a 6nm octa-core Unisoc T8200 SoC. Like the older 4G variant, this handset is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Lava ships the smartphone with Android 16. The company says the software experience is free from advertisements and pre-installed bloatware.

For optics, the Lava Bold N2 5G is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W wired charging. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is used for biometric authentication. The smartphone also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

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Further reading: Lava Bold N2 5G, Lava Bold N2 5G Price in India, Lava Bold N2 5G India Launch, Lava Bold N2 5G Features, Lava Bold N2 Series, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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