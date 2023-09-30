Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 will begin on October 8 for all users, with an early access to Prime members starting October 7 midnight. The e-commerce site is bringing a number of deals and discounts on gadgets like smartphones, TV, tablets, earphones and other electronic products. Days ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale, the website has teased a few offers through its kickstarter deals, with up to 89 percent off on select items. Amazon is also providing an instant 10 percent discount on these Kickstarter Deals for SBI card holders.

If you wish to get your hands on some of the best discounts before the Great Indian Festival 2023 sale, check out some of the offers currently live on Amazon Kickstarter Deals. Hurry up as these are limited-time offers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Amazon is offering up to 17 percent discount on all Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and other smartphones in the Galaxy S23 series. The effective price of Galaxy Ultra 23 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is currently Rs. 1,24,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 1,49,999. One can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs. 37,500 on the purchase of the smartphone. It sports a 6.8-inch display, and runs on Android 13. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It packs a triple camera rear unit led by a 200-megapixel sensor, and a 12-megapixel front snapper for selfies.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,24,999 (MRP Rs. 1,49,999)

Motorola Razr 40

Launched in July this year at a previous Amazon sale, the Motorola Razr 40 is now available at a 49 percent off. The lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the smartphone is being offered at just Rs. 49,999, while its initial launch price was Rs. 89,999. The company is also providing up to Rs. 42,500 off on exchange of your old smartphone. The Moto Razr 40 runs on Android 13-based MyUX. It gets a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED main display, with a 1.5-inch OLED outer screen. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 89,999)

Honor MagicBook 14

If you are planning to buy a laptop for your work or studies, Honor is giving a 47 percent off on purchase of its MagicBook 14. This brings its selling price down to Rs. 34,990. Buyers can club an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,250. The laptop comes with a 14-inch display. It is powered by a Core i5 processor and packs 8GB of RAM with 512GB storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 65,999)

Asus TUF Gaming F1

For gaming enthusiasts, there is a great deal with 31 percent off on purchase of Asus TUG Gaming F1 laptop, which brings the current price down to Rs. 58,990. One can also add an exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,250 on this deal. With 15.6-inch display screen, this laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-11400H processor. It packs 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home.

Buy now at: Rs. 58,990 (MRP Rs. 85,990)

Honor Pad X9

Amazon is also providing great deals and offers on purchase of tablets. The Honor Pad X9, released in July this year, is being sold at a 38 percent discount. It is currently available at Rs. 15,999, while its initial launch price was Rs. 25,999. Moreover, one can even purchase it for Rs. 900 by adding an exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,100. The tablet offers 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 685 chipset. It is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Noise Buds VS106 TWS earphones

Noise is offering up to 78 percent discount on purchase of its earphones. The recently launched Noise Buds VS106 TWS earphones are being sold at just Rs. 999, down from its MRP of Rs. 4,499. It is claimed to offer up to 50-hour playback time. The earphones feature a quad mic setup with ENC. It gets Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity support.

Buy now at: Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

In addition to the above-mentioned products, Amazon Kickstarter Deals are offering great discounts on a number of products. Laptops and PCs are being offered at up to 45 percent off which includes devices from popular brands like HP, Xiaomi, Acer and Dell. Smartwatches, on the other hand, are being sold at up to 88 percent off on the original price. Boat, pTron, Noise and more brands are providing up to 78 percent sale on purchase of earphones. If you are planning to purchase smart TVs, there is a discount of up to 59 percent which cannot be missed.

You can also avail a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI Credit and Debit cards. There are also other exciting bank deals that you choose from.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.