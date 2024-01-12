Nothing Phone 2 was introduced in India in July 2023 with three RAM and storage configurations. The phone is available exclusively in the country via Flipkart, one of India's leading e-commerce sites, which will begin its annual Republic Day Sale on January 14. Ahead of the sale, Nothing has revealed certain deals and offers that customers can avail of if they purchase the Nothing Phone 2 during this time. The company has confirmed additional bank offers and discounts that customers may be eligible for during the sale, which will help them buy the product at a lower effective price.

Nothing has confirmed that all variants of the Nothing Phone 2 will be available at discounted prices during the upcoming Flipkart Republic Day Sale. However, in the press statement, the company has revealed the discounted sale price for only one variant. The 12GB + 256GB option of the handset, which is currently listed at Rs. 44,999, will be offered at Rs. 34,999 during the sale. The discounted price of the other variants will likely be revealed once the sale is live.

The Nothing Phone 2 comes in three RAM and storage options. It is available in Dark Gray and White colour options. At launch, the base 8GB + 128GB variant was priced at Rs. 44,999, while the 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants were marked at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. The phones then received a permanent price cut in December 2023, bringing the price of the base variant down to Rs. 39,999.

Regarding the Flipkart Republic Day Sale discount, Nothing added that customers purchasing the Nothing Phone 2 during the sale, will be able to buy the CMF by Nothing 65W GaN charger at Rs. 1,999. The charger is generally listed at Rs. 2,999 and is claimed to charge the Nothing Phone 2 from zero to 50 percent within 25 minutes.

Nothing also announced that customers opting to pay using ICICI Bank cards at the time of purchase will be eligible for a special Rs. 2,000 discount during the sale. The company is also extending an exchange offer that will allow people to get an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 when exchanging eligible handsets. It is important to note that this is a limited-time offer.

