CMF Buds will be equipped with a 12.4mm driver with bio fibre and custom TPU materials.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 February 2024 20:01 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

CMF Neckband Pro will offer support for 50db active noise cancellation

Highlights
  • CMF Neckband Pro is the company's first neckband-style wireless headset
  • Both CMF Buds, Neckband Pro offer support for active noise cancellation
  • The company has confirmed they will be launched in India on March 5
CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds will be launched next month as the latest audio products from Nothing's sub brand. Both these devices will make their debut alongside the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a, which is scheduled to be launched in India and global markets by the UK startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. Ahead of their arrival, the company has started to reveal some of the specifications of the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones.

According to the company's website, the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds will make their debut in India on March 5 at 5pm. The Nothing Phone 2a, is also scheduled to make its debut in India on the same date. These products will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, just like the company's other products.

Set to arrive as the firm's first neckband-style headset, the CMF Neckband Pro will be equipped with five microphones that are used for AI-assisted noise cancellation during calls. The device supports up to 50dB of hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) according to the company.

On the other hand, the CMF Buds will be equipped with a 12.4mm driver with bio fibre and custom TPU materials, as per details shared by the firm. Like the CMF Neckband Pro, this TWS headset also offers ANC support, but details of the feature are yet to be announced.

The company has also revealed that both the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds will be supported via the Nothing X app and offer five bass levels as part of the firm's Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, via a slider.

Earlier this month, the Nothing sub brand teased the arrival of the CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds, revealing only a portion of the devices. The teasers shared by the company at the time showed the audio products in what appear to be white and silver colourways. The company's website, on the other hand, shows these products in an orange colour option. We can expect to learn more about these devices, including their price and specifications, ahead of their debut on March 5.

David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
