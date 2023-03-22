Nothing Ear 2 truly wireless (TWS) earbuds are set to debut today at 8:30pm IST, as the successor to the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds. The company's first generation TWS earbuds were launched in 2021 by the UK-based tech startup founded by ex-co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei. The launch timeline for the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds confirmed by a company executive earlier this month. Now, hours before the official launch event on the Nothing.tech website, a tipster has claimed to reveal the design, first sale date, and pricing for the latest TWS earbuds from Nothing.

According to a tweet by tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter: passionategeekz), the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds will go on sale in India on March 28. The tipster also claims that the latest TWS earbuds from Nothing will arrive in an 'Only White' colour option. The audio device is expected to be priced at Rs. 11,499. However, the launch offers could allow customers to purchase the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds at Rs. 9,499, according to the tipster, who adds that users may also have the option to avail of an additional 10 percent off in the form of bank offers on select debit and credit card transactions.

The tipster also leaked a purported marketing image of the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds along with his tweet, which depicts the wearable audio device housed in a transparent case that has become typical to Nothing's overall design language. Meanwhile, the earbuds itself are seen in a white colourway. The tipster however did not reveal any further specifications or details of the upcoming TWS earbuds from Nothing.

- 28th March, Only White 🇮🇳🇮🇳

- ₹9,499 [First sale] - Bank offers [Upto 10% Off]

- ₹11,499



Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless! pic.twitter.com/6symDTvBIa — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) March 21, 2023

The Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds are set to be the first 2nd generation product to be revealed by the company. These earbuds are confirmed to maintain their iconic transparent design language, according to a teaser shared by Megha Vishwanath, the head of Nothing's Global Product Marketing in a tweet confirming the launch of the upcoming audio device.

Meanwhile, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter: OnLeaks) in collaboration with The Tech Outlook, had previously suggested that the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds will arrive with 11.6mm drivers while supporting hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and personalised ANC. The tipster also claims that the earbuds will offer 6 hours of playback time without the charging case and up to 36 hours of playback time with the case included. The TWS earbuds are tipped to support connection with two devices at the same time. Meanwhile, the earbuds are expected to weigh in at 4.5g each, feature a USB Type-C port, and support for Qi-compatible wireless charging.

