Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Tipped Again

Nothing is set to launch Nothing Ear 2 at an event on March 22.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2023 16:54 IST
Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Tipped Again

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @passionategeekz

Nothing Ear 2 will debut as a successor to Nothing Ear 1

  • Nothing Ear 2 will come with LDHC 5.0
  • They are shown with a transparent case
  • Nothing Ear 2 are said to deliver up to 36 hours of music playback time

Nothing, led by Carl Pei, is gearing up to launch the new Nothing Ear 2 earphones on March 22. The earphones are confirmed to support LHDC 5.0 codec and have an IP54 rating for sweat and water resistance. Just ahead of the launch, alleged renders and specifications of the truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have surfaced on the Web. The renders suggest a semi-transparent design for the upcoming audio device. The Nothing Ear 2 could feature 11.6mm dynamic driver and are said to feature adaptive ANC of up to 40dB. They are said to deliver up to 36 hours of music playback time with a single charge.

Known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has tweeted alleged renders and specifications of Nothing Ear 2. The images suggest a design identical to Nothing Ear 1. They appear to have a white finish with a semi-transparent case and stem. The renders show "Nothing Ear (2)" engraved on the stem and the earbuds have white tips. The noise-cancelling microphone is seen arranged at the top of the stem. Also, the earphones seem to have red and white dots to indicate the left and right sides.

As per the leak, the Nothing Ear 2 will come with 11.6mm drivers. The predecessor, Nothing Ear 1, also feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers. They are said to offer dual pairing support and ANC up to 40dB. They are said to offer 36 hours of music playback time on a single charge. Also, a 10-minute charge is said to offer up to eight hours of playback time. These details align with past leaks

The earbuds are tipped to come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, while the case could be IP55 rated. However, the company CEO Carl Pei earlier confirmed that the earbuds will get an IP54 rating.

The Nothing Ear 2 are confirmed to debut on March 22 at 8:30pm IST. They are also teased to support LHDC 5.0 codec.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Ear 2, Nothing Ear 2 Specifications, Nothing Ear 2 Features, Nothing, Nothing Ear 1
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
