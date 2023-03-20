Nothing, led by Carl Pei, is gearing up to launch the new Nothing Ear 2 earphones on March 22. The earphones are confirmed to support LHDC 5.0 codec and have an IP54 rating for sweat and water resistance. Just ahead of the launch, alleged renders and specifications of the truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have surfaced on the Web. The renders suggest a semi-transparent design for the upcoming audio device. The Nothing Ear 2 could feature 11.6mm dynamic driver and are said to feature adaptive ANC of up to 40dB. They are said to deliver up to 36 hours of music playback time with a single charge.

Known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has tweeted alleged renders and specifications of Nothing Ear 2. The images suggest a design identical to Nothing Ear 1. They appear to have a white finish with a semi-transparent case and stem. The renders show "Nothing Ear (2)" engraved on the stem and the earbuds have white tips. The noise-cancelling microphone is seen arranged at the top of the stem. Also, the earphones seem to have red and white dots to indicate the left and right sides.

As per the leak, the Nothing Ear 2 will come with 11.6mm drivers. The predecessor, Nothing Ear 1, also feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers. They are said to offer dual pairing support and ANC up to 40dB. They are said to offer 36 hours of music playback time on a single charge. Also, a 10-minute charge is said to offer up to eight hours of playback time. These details align with past leaks.

The earbuds are tipped to come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, while the case could be IP55 rated. However, the company CEO Carl Pei earlier confirmed that the earbuds will get an IP54 rating.

The Nothing Ear 2 are confirmed to debut on March 22 at 8:30pm IST. They are also teased to support LHDC 5.0 codec.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.