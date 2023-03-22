Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leaks Online; 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras, More Tipped

Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leaks Online; 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras, More Tipped

Moto G Stylus (2023) is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2023 13:08 IST
Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leaks Online; 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras, More Tipped

Photo Credit: The TechOutlook

Moto G Stylus (2023) is seen sporting a 50-megapixel primary snapper

Highlights
  • Moto G Stylus (2023) appears to have minimum two different colour options
  • It is seen with a hole-punch display
  • Moto G Stylus (2023) could carry 64GB of onboard storage

Moto G Stylus (2023) could be inching towards its launch as alleged promotional images and specifications of the smartphone have surfaced online. The leaked promo images corroborate all the rumours and speculations that have cropped up around the Motorola phone recently. The Moto G Stylus (2023) is seen with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display. It appears to include a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Moto G Stylus (2023) is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

A report by The TechOutlook has leaked the marketing renders and specifications of the rumoured Moto G Stylus (2023). The handset is seen in copper and blue shades with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display. At the back, it appears to include a dual camera unit along with an LED flash. The images show the SIM tray placed on the left spine of the smartphone. The volume keys and power key integrated with the fingerprint scanner are seen arranged on the right spine. Further, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, microphone, and speaker grille are seen at the bottom edge alongside the slot for the stylus.

As per the leak, the Moto G Stylus (2023) will run on Android 13 with My UX skin on the top and feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to pack 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. It could pack a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The alleged marketing images suggest different photography features including portrait shots, close-up shots, and low-light images for the handset.

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to include dual stereo speakers, a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and an inbuilt stylus.

A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Moto G Stylus (2023) may use the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It might pack 4GB of RAM as well.

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is likely to debut as a successor to the Moto G Stylus (2022) that was launched in February last year with a price tag of $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G Stylus 2023, Moto G Stylus 2023 specifications, Moto G Stylus, Motorola, Moto
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Mahindra in Talks to Raise Up to $1.3 Billion for EV Unit Expansion, Plans to Sell Shares: Report
Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Sale Tipped to Begin On March 28, Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leaks Online; 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras, More Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Launch Date, Design Revealed: All Details
  3. Moto G13 May Launch in India Soon at This Price
  4. Huawei Mate X3 Specifications Leaked Ahead of March 23 Launch
  5. iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
  6. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  7. Panasonic Lumix S5 II First Impressions
  8. Microsoft Could Soon Tie an Ethereum Wallet to its Edge Browser: Report
  9. Amazon to Lay Off 9,000 Employees in Another Round of Job Cuts
  10. Google Releases AI Chatbot Bard: Here's How It's Different From ChatGPT
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in New Colour Variant: Details
  2. Magic Eden Bitcoin Marketplace for Ordinal NFTs Rolled Out: All You Need to Know
  3. Huawei Mate X3 Specifications Leaked, Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  4. Moto G13 to Launch in India in March, Price Leaked Ahead of Debut: Report
  5. Intel's Graphics Chief Raja Koduri to Depart at End of March, Will Start New Software Company to Rival Nvidia
  6. Dwayne Johnson Nixed Shazam! Fury of the Gods Post-Credits Scene, Lead Zachary Levi Confirms
  7. Microsoft Rolls Out 'Bing Image Creator' Based on OpenAI's DALL-E for Bing and Edge Browser
  8. Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leaks Online; 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras, More Tipped
  9. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Sale Tipped to Begin On March 28, Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. ChatGPT With Voice Input Comes to Wear OS Smartwatches via Free 'WatchGPT' App: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.