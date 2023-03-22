Moto G Stylus (2023) could be inching towards its launch as alleged promotional images and specifications of the smartphone have surfaced online. The leaked promo images corroborate all the rumours and speculations that have cropped up around the Motorola phone recently. The Moto G Stylus (2023) is seen with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display. It appears to include a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Moto G Stylus (2023) is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

A report by The TechOutlook has leaked the marketing renders and specifications of the rumoured Moto G Stylus (2023). The handset is seen in copper and blue shades with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display. At the back, it appears to include a dual camera unit along with an LED flash. The images show the SIM tray placed on the left spine of the smartphone. The volume keys and power key integrated with the fingerprint scanner are seen arranged on the right spine. Further, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, microphone, and speaker grille are seen at the bottom edge alongside the slot for the stylus.

As per the leak, the Moto G Stylus (2023) will run on Android 13 with My UX skin on the top and feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to pack 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. It could pack a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The alleged marketing images suggest different photography features including portrait shots, close-up shots, and low-light images for the handset.

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to include dual stereo speakers, a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and an inbuilt stylus.

A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Moto G Stylus (2023) may use the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It might pack 4GB of RAM as well.

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is likely to debut as a successor to the Moto G Stylus (2022) that was launched in February last year with a price tag of $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

