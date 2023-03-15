Technology News
  Nothing Phone 1 Gets Nothing OS 1.5.3 Update With Ear 2 Support, Better Memory Utilisation

Nothing Phone 1 Gets Nothing OS 1.5.3 Update With Ear 2 Support, Better Memory Utilisation

Nothing OS 1.5.3 is claimed to reduce app restart time by over 35 percent.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2023 16:55 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Gets Nothing OS 1.5.3 Update With Ear 2 Support, Better Memory Utilisation

Nothing OS 1.5.3 update that includes several bug fixes, apart from new feature additions

Highlights
  • Nothing OS 1.5.3 will roll out to all Phone 1 users in couple of days
  • Update comes few weeks after Android-13 based Nothing OS 1.5 update
  • Users will now have option to manually add games to Game Mode

Nothing Phone 1 got its first major Android OS update last month with Nothing OS 1.5 that introduced the smartphone into the Android 13 ecosystem. Now the very first smartphone from the UK-based startup headed by ex-OnePlus founder, Carl Pei, is receiving another supplementary update that brings along improvements, refinements, and new features. The Nothing OS 1.5.3 update notably introduces support for the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds, while also improving memory utilisation, and a handful of other performance improvements and feature additions.

According to a tweet by Nothing's official Twitter handle, Nothing has released the Nothing OS 1.5.3 update powered by Android 13 for Nothing Phone 1 users. The social media post adds that the rollout of the latest operating system update has already begun and that it will reach all Nothing Phone 1 users within the next couple of days. We can confirm that the update is currently being rolled out as one of the Gadgets 360 staff has received the update.

The changelog of the latest Nothing OS 1.5.3 update states that the update brings a new option to manually add games to Game Mode, smoother animations from pop-up view, improved fingerprint transition between fingerprint lock screen and AOD, new wallpapers, added support for Nothing Ear 2 earbuds, improved system stability, and most importantly, a new memory management algorithm that reduces app restart time by over 35 percent while lowering CPU consumption to improve overall battery life.

Meanwhile, the changelog is also seen noting bug fixes included in the latest Nothing OS 1.5.3 update that include fixes made to the abnormal appearance of Night Light mode in certain scenarios, flashing charging prompt on the AOD interface, Glyph lights for incoming WhatsApp calls, freeze issues during YouTube video playback, weather data not appearing on Quick Look widget, and other general bug fixes.

Nothing had launched its first Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 update in February this year, featuring new Material You colour scheme, lock screen shortcut customisations, more Glyph ringtones and notification sounds, a new Nothing Weather app, new interface for the built-in camera app, and a new "self-repair" feature that is claimed to clear unused cache and expired system dumps to keep the phone running smoothly, amongst other improvements and fixes.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

