Nothing has teased the launch of the Nothing Ear 3a, its upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, ahead of an official debut next week. The company shared a cryptic teaser on social media, offering a glimpse of the new audio product while hinting at its design and other launch-day reveals. Although Nothing has yet to disclose any hardware specifications or pricing, earlier leaks have suggested what buyers can expect from the earbuds when they are unveiled alongside the upcoming Nothing Phone 4b.

Nothing Ear 3a Teaser Reveals Colour Options Ahead of July 7 Launch

The launch of the upcoming Nothing Ear 3a was teased via a post on X, which confirms that the earbuds will debut on July 7 at 11:00 BST (3:30pm IST). The accompanying video features a spinning vinyl record with colourful dancing silhouettes circling it.

At the end of the clip, the label briefly reveals four colour options for the upcoming earbuds: Black, Pink, Yellow, and White. No additional specifications or design details have been confirmed by the company yet.

The teaser also notes that the promotional video was shot using the upcoming Nothing Phone 4b, which is set to debut at the same launch event on July 7. With nearly a week remaining until the unveiling, Nothing is expected to continue its teaser campaign, potentially revealing more details about the Ear 3a's design, features, pricing, and availability before the official announcement.

Notably, the company has yet to confirm if the Nothing Ear 3a will launch in India on the same day.

An earlier leak claimed that the Nothing Ear 3a may cost EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,900) at launch in France. The rumoured price suggests Nothing may retain the 2024 launch pricing of the Nothing Ear (a), despite a broader rise in consumer electronics prices over the past few years.