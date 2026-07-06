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Redmi Said to Be Working on 7-Inch 'Performance' Smartphone

The latest leak builds on earlier reports that mentioned a 7-inch Redmi phone with a 10,000mAh battery, a 2K display and a high refresh rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 14:34 IST
Redmi Said to Be Working on 7-Inch 'Performance' Smartphone

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K90 Ultra recently launched with a 6.83-inch 165Hz AMOLED 1.5K display

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Highlights
  • Redmi could pair the phone with a 2K display
  • Redmi may test a 6.59-inch Pro model alongside it
  • Larger smartphone displays could become more common in 2026
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Redmi could be preparing a smartphone with a 7-inch display, according to a new leak. The latest development suggests the company is testing a performance-oriented handset with a larger screen than its current smartphones. The rumoured device is also expected to join another model reportedly in development for a future lineup. Earlier leaks have pointed to similar plans, suggesting that Redmi may be expanding its portfolio to include larger-screen smartphones. Notably, Redmi recently launched the K90 Ultra handset in China with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

New Leak About Redmi's Large Smartphone Builds on Previous Reports

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Redmi is working on two smartphones for a future lineup. One phone is expected to cater to the mid-range Pro segment with a 6.59-inch display. The other is said to adopt a much larger 7-inch panel and could be aimed at users seeking higher performance. Although the tipster did not mention Redmi by name, the leak is widely believed to refer to the Xiaomi sub-brand. Previous posts from the same source have frequently been linked to unreleased Redmi smartphones.

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The latest information follows several earlier claims from the same tipster. In February, the same tipster said that two smartphone makers were evaluating devices with 7-inch displays but did not identify the companies involved.

Another leak shared in early April suggested that Redmi was developing a smartphone combining a 7-inch display with a 10,000mAh battery. Later that month, the tipster claimed that the handset could feature a 2K resolution display with a high refresh rate. Those details were consistent with an earlier report that mentioned a Redmi K100 series smartphone with a 7-inch 2K display.

Redmi may not be the only smartphone brand pursuing larger displays. The aforementioned tipster recently claimed that Honor is also developing a smartphone with a 7-inch display and a 185Hz refresh rate. The tipster also suggested that the company is working on another handset featuring a 6.89-inch display and a 2nm chipset.

Most flagship smartphones available today feature displays below the 7-inch mark, with many topping out at roughly 6.9 inches. Models like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Max fall into that category. If the recent leaks are accurate, smartphones with screens larger than 6.9 inches could become more common in 2026.

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Further reading: Redmi, Xiaomi, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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