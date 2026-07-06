Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is currently live in India with deals and discounts in multiple product categories. This year's Prime Day Sale offers laptops tailored for students and budget buyers from top brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus at relatively low prices. On top of the direct discounts, shoppers can avail bank-based offers and exchange points. There are price cuts on the latest models featuring powerful processors, large and clear displays, slim designs and advanced cooling systems. Amazon is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on some of its laptops during this year's Prime Day Sale.

In addition to price cuts, buyers can maximise their savings through exchange offers in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. There are no-cost EMI options and payment-based discounts. SBI and Axis Bank cardholders can get an instant discount of 10 percent on eligible purchases. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can receive a five percent instant discount. Shoppers can get additional coupon-based offers on select products. Eligible orders also come with same-day delivery.

As Prime Day ends today, it's the last chance for Prime members to grab discounts on best-selling laptops. The HP OmniBook 3 equipped with AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 is currently available for Rs. 69,990 instead of Rs. 83,567. Similarly, the Asus Vivobook S14 featuring Intel Core Ultra 5 225H is currently listed for Rs. 76,990, down from Rs. 98,990.

Here we've listed a few deals on laptops that deliver impressive capabilities with affordable price tags in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. Buyers can compare the prices across different e-commerce websites to avail the best price.

Best Prime Day Laptop Deals for Students

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