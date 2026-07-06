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Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals 2026: Best Deals on HP, Asus, Dell and Acer Laptops for Students

During the Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale, buyers can maximise their savings through exchange offers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 13:50 IST
Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals 2026: Best Deals on HP, Asus, Dell and Acer Laptops for Students

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Sale started on July 4

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Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is currently live in India
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale in India ends on July 6
  • HP OmniBook 3 is now listed for Rs. 69,990
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Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is currently live in India with deals and discounts in multiple product categories. This year's Prime Day Sale offers laptops tailored for students and budget buyers from top brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus at relatively low prices.  On top of the direct discounts, shoppers can avail bank-based offers and exchange points. There are price cuts on the latest models featuring powerful processors, large and clear displays, slim designs and advanced cooling systems. Amazon is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on some of its laptops during this year's Prime Day Sale. 

In addition to price cuts, buyers can maximise their savings through exchange offers in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. There are no-cost EMI options and payment-based discounts. SBI and Axis Bank cardholders can get an instant discount of 10 percent on eligible purchases. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can receive a five percent instant discount. Shoppers can get additional coupon-based offers on select products. Eligible orders also come with same-day delivery.

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As Prime Day ends today, it's the last chance for Prime members to grab discounts on best-selling laptops. The HP OmniBook 3 equipped with AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 is currently available for Rs. 69,990 instead of Rs. 83,567. Similarly, the Asus Vivobook S14 featuring Intel Core Ultra 5 225H is currently listed for Rs. 76,990, down from Rs. 98,990.

Here we've listed a few deals on laptops that deliver impressive capabilities with affordable price tags in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. Buyers can compare the prices across different e-commerce websites to avail the best price. 

Best Prime Day Laptop Deals for Students

Product Name New Price Launch Price Buying Link
HP OmniBook 3, AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 Rs. 69,990 Rs. 83,567 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook S14, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H Rs. 76,990 Rs. 98,990 Buy Now
HP 15, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Rs. 78,990 Rs. 86,451 Buy Now
Asus Chromebook CM1405 (2026) Rs. 26,990 Rs. 31,990 Buy Now
Dell 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Rs. 59,990 Rs. 73,163 Buy Now
Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 3-7320U Rs. 36,990 Rs. 71,999 Buy Now

 

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HP OmniBook 3 Laptop

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good everyday performance
  • Anti-glare display
  • Decent speakers and webcam
  • Bad
  • Display quality is sub-par
  • Design feels a bit underwhelming
Read detailed HP OmniBook 3 review
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Asus VivoBook S14 Laptop

Asus VivoBook S14 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 128GB
Graphics Intel Integrated UHD Graphics 620
Weight 1.30 kg
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2026, Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Prime, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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