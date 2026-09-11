Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Nothing is said to be gearing up to launch a new pair of premium over-ear headphones. According to a report, the purported wearable could arrive as the follow-up to the flagship Headphone (1) and the more affordable Headphone (a). The device, dubbed the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro, is reported to offer a more advanced audio setup, adaptive ANC and upgraded connectivity. The purported headphones may feature a triple-driver architecture, including XMEMS technology for the high frequencies.

According to a DealLabs report, the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro could be priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 38,700) in France and other European markets and $399 (roughly Rs. 38,000) in the US.

The purported headphones are expected to be offered in Black and White colour options and could launch on September 29.

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Features, Specifications (Leaked)

The Nothing Headphone (1) Pro will reportedly use a triple-driver architecture, with dedicated drivers handling bass and precision, alongside an XMEMS driver for high frequencies. The audio tuning is said to be carried out in collaboration with Metropolis Studios. The headphones could carry Hi-Res Audio certification and support LDAC.

The wearable is reported to be equipped with a Flat EQ mode alongside studio-style sound adjustments. They may also get spatial audio support with head tracking.

Active noise cancellation could receive a significant upgrade as well. As per the report, the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro is reportedly being developed with adaptive ANC that adjusts in real time, supported by 10 microphones. A transparency mode is also expected to be available.

Battery life is tipped to reach up to 60 hours on a single charge. On the connectivity front, Nothing could equip its next-generation headphones with Bluetooth 6.1, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The purported Pro model could also receive a more premium construction. The headphones are said to combine an aluminium body with scratch-resistant glass, while also having an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.