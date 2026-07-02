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  • Oppo Enco Air 5 With Up to 52dB ANC, Up to 54 Hours Battery Launched in India: Price, Features

Oppo Enco Air 5 With Up to 52dB ANC, Up to 54 Hours Battery Launched in India: Price, Features

The Oppo Enco Air 5 is equipped with 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2026 16:02 IST
Oppo Enco Air 5 With Up to 52dB ANC, Up to 54 Hours Battery Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco Air 5 comes in Lavender Purple and Midnight Black shades

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Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Air 5 carry an IP55 dust and water resistance rating
  • Prices for the earbuds start at Rs. 3,099 with the launch offer
  • Six microphones enable AI backed call noise cancellation
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Oppo has launched the Enco Air 5 true wireless stereo earphones in India. The new earbuds feature 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and support for active noise cancellation of up to 52dB. They are claimed to offer up to 54 hours of total battery life with the charging case. The earbuds also support fast charging, IP55-rated dust and water resistance, an AI Assistant, and AI Translate features on compatible devices. The earbuds join the Enco Air 5 Pro, which debuted in the country in May.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Price in India, Availability

The Oppo Enco Air 5 is priced at Rs. 3,299 in India and is offered in Lavender Purple and Midnight Black colour options. As part of a limited-period launch offer, customers can purchase the earbuds at a special price of Rs. 3,099.

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The Enco Air 5 is available through the Oppo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart and leading retail outlets across the country.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Features, Specifications

The Oppo Enco Air 5 is equipped with 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers. The earbuds support active noise cancellation of up to 52dB and also include a Transparency mode. They support SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The earbuds feature six microphones, with three microphones on each earbud, and use AI-backed call noise cancellation to reduce background noise during voice calls.

The earbuds support Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity, with a wireless range of up to 10 metres. They also offer touch controls for playback, track changes, voice assistant access and call management. AI Assistant and AI Translate are also supported on compatible devices.

The Oppo Enco Air 5 packs a 62mAh battery in each earbud and a 530mAh battery in the charging case. Oppo claims the earbuds offer up to 13 hours of playback or up to 54 hours with the charging case, with ANC turned off. With ANC or Transparency mode enabled, playback is rated at up to 6.5 hours on the earbuds and 27 hours with the charging case. Talk time is rated at up to eight hours with ANC off.

Oppo says the earbuds take about 55 minutes to charge, while the earbuds and charging case, equipped with a USB Type-C port, together require around 90 minutes for a full charge. A 10-minute charge is claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of music playback with the charging case.

The Oppo Enco Air 5 earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Each earbud measures 29.56×19.69×22.63mm and weighs 4.3g, while the charging case measures 62.79×49.17×25.15mm and weighs 43.5g.

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Further reading: Oppo Enco Air 5, Oppo Enco Air 5 Price in India, Oppo Enco Air 5 India Launch, Oppo Enco Air 5 Features, Oppo Enco Air 5 Series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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