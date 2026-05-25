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  • Oppo Enco Air 5s Launched With 12mm Drivers, Up to 48 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Oppo Enco Air 5s Launched With 12mm Drivers, Up to 48 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features

The Oppo Enco Air 5s adopts a semi-in-ear design and features a 12mm dynamic driver unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2026 17:28 IST
Oppo Enco Air 5s Launched With 12mm Drivers, Up to 48 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco Air 5s is offered in black, purple and white shades

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Highlights
  • Oppo launched the Enco Air 5s alongside the Reno 16 series
  • The Oppo Enco Air 5s supports Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity
  • Users can connect the earbuds to two devices simultaneously
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Oppo has launched the Enco Air 5s true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in China alongside the Reno 16 series smartphones. The new audio wearable arrives as a semi-in-ear offering and brings features such as active noise cancellation, spatial audio support, AI-powered call noise reduction, and dual-device connectivity. Oppo has also equipped the earphones with a 12mm dynamic driver unit and an IP55-rated build. The Enco Air 5s are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 48 hours and is available in three colourways.

Oppo Enco Air 5s Price, Availability

Oppo Enco Air 5s price in China starts at CNY 329 (roughly Rs. 4,600) for the Star Purple (translated from Chinese) colourway and CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 4,200) for the Moonlight White and Dark Night Black (translated) variants. As part of an introductory offer, the purple version is available for CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 4,200), while the white and black options are priced at CNY 269 (roughly Rs. 3,800).

The Oppo Enco Air 5s is currently available for purchase in China through Oppo's official sales channels and partner retailers.

Oppo Enco Air 5s Features, Specifications

The Oppo Enco Air 5s adopts a semi-in-ear design and features a 12mm dynamic driver unit and dual-channel stereo audio output. The earbuds cover a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. For noise management, the earphones support active noise cancellation with intelligent switching among deep, light, and transparency modes. Oppo has also included ENC call noise reduction and a three-microphone setup for voice calls. Additional audio features include spatial audio and AI-backed call noise reduction.

The Enco Air 5s supports dual-device connectivity and uses Bluetooth 6.0 for wireless pairing. Oppo claims a wireless transmission range of up to 10 metres. The earphones also feature sliding volume controls and offer cross-platform connectivity. Promotional materials further highlight support for Oppo ecosystem functions such as AI translation, remote camera controls, and device switching between connected products.

The Oppo Enco Air 5s charging case packs a 530mAh battery, while each earbud houses a 40.5mAh battery. The case supports charging via a USB Type-C port, and Oppo says a full recharge of the earbuds and charging case takes approximately 90 minutes.

According to the company, the Enco Air 5s earphones can deliver up to nine hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 48 hours of total battery life with the charging case when using the AAC codec at 50 percent volume under default settings. With active noise cancellation enabled, battery life is rated at up to 4.5 hours for the earbuds and up to 25 hours with the charging case under the same test conditions.

Each earbud weighs 3.9g, while the charging case weighs 30.9g. The combined weight of the Oppo Enco Air 5s package is 38.7g. The charging case measures 52.19×24.66×57.19mm. The earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. They are also certified by TÜV Rheinland for battery durability.

OPPO Enco Air 5s True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OPPO Enco Air 5s True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Purple
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: Oppo Enco Air 5s, Oppo Enco Air 5s Price, Oppo Enco Air 5s Launch, Oppo Enco Air 5s Features, Oppo, Oppo Enco Air 5 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Oppo Enco Air 5s Launched With 12mm Drivers, Up to 48 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features
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