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  • Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Launched in India With Up to 54 Hours of Music Playback, 12mm Drivers: Price, Features

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Launched in India With Up to 54 Hours of Music Playback, 12mm Drivers: Price, Features

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro supports LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC audio codecs.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 May 2026 16:24 IST
Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Launched in India With Up to 54 Hours of Music Playback, 12mm Drivers: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro supports a 20Hz to 40KHz frequency range

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Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro ships with Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity
  • Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro packs a 62mAh battery in each earbud
  • Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro is offered in two colour options
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Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro was launched in India on Thursday, as the latest addition to the true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup. The new earbuds are offered in two colour options and are currently available for pre-order in the country. The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro earphones are equipped with 12mm titanium-coated drivers, one in each earbud. On top of this, the TWS is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of music playback with active-noise cancellation (ANC) turned off and at 50 percent volume. With the charging case, it is claimed to offer up to 54 hours of battery life.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Price in India, Availability

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 4,999. The new earbuds are currently available for pre-order via the Oppo India online store and are scheduled to go on sale in the country on May 28. The new Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro earphones are offered in two colour options, dubbed Matte Black and Pearl White.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Specifications, Features

The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro is equipped with 12mm titanium-coated drivers, with a driver sensitivity of 122dB at 1kHz. The earbuds support a 20Hz to 40,000Hz frequency range, along with AAC, SBC, and LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio codecs. Moreover, the new Oppo TWS supports ANC of up to 55dB, allowing users to toggle between ANC on, adaptive, transparency, and ANC off modes.

On top of this, the Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro features support for Bluetooth 6.0, offering a Bluetooth range of 10m. It is equipped with a three-microphone setup, with support for call noise cancellation, which is claimed to cancel environmental sounds during calls. For navigation, the earphones ship with tap controls, allowing users to tap to play and pause media.

The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro packs a 62mAh battery in each earbud. Meanwhile, the charging case is backed by a 530mAh battery. With ANC turned off and the AAC codec in use, it is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of music playback and up to 54 hours of battery life with the charging case. On the other hand, with the LHDC codec, the same reduces to 10.5 hours and 39 hours, respectively. Each earbud measures 30.91×17.06×19.93mm and weighs about 4.4g, while the charging case measures 63.37×50.03×24.74mm and weighs about 43g.

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Further reading: Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro, Oppo, Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Price in India, Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro India Launch, Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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