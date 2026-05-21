Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro was launched in India on Thursday, as the latest addition to the true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup. The new earbuds are offered in two colour options and are currently available for pre-order in the country. The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro earphones are equipped with 12mm titanium-coated drivers, one in each earbud. On top of this, the TWS is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of music playback with active-noise cancellation (ANC) turned off and at 50 percent volume. With the charging case, it is claimed to offer up to 54 hours of battery life.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Price in India, Availability

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 4,999. The new earbuds are currently available for pre-order via the Oppo India online store and are scheduled to go on sale in the country on May 28. The new Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro earphones are offered in two colour options, dubbed Matte Black and Pearl White.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Specifications, Features

The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro is equipped with 12mm titanium-coated drivers, with a driver sensitivity of 122dB at 1kHz. The earbuds support a 20Hz to 40,000Hz frequency range, along with AAC, SBC, and LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio codecs. Moreover, the new Oppo TWS supports ANC of up to 55dB, allowing users to toggle between ANC on, adaptive, transparency, and ANC off modes.

On top of this, the Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro features support for Bluetooth 6.0, offering a Bluetooth range of 10m. It is equipped with a three-microphone setup, with support for call noise cancellation, which is claimed to cancel environmental sounds during calls. For navigation, the earphones ship with tap controls, allowing users to tap to play and pause media.

The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro packs a 62mAh battery in each earbud. Meanwhile, the charging case is backed by a 530mAh battery. With ANC turned off and the AAC codec in use, it is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of music playback and up to 54 hours of battery life with the charging case. On the other hand, with the LHDC codec, the same reduces to 10.5 hours and 39 hours, respectively. Each earbud measures 30.91×17.06×19.93mm and weighs about 4.4g, while the charging case measures 63.37×50.03×24.74mm and weighs about 43g.

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