Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro has been launched in China. The new true wireless stereo TWS headset succeeds the Enco Air 4 Pro, which was introduced in 2024. With the latest model, Oppo focuses on enhanced audio performance and smarter noise control. The earbuds feature a 12mm driver, support LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio, and offer active noise cancellation of up to 55dB. They also support Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity and are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 54 hours with the charging case.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Price, Availability

The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro price in China is set at CNY 329 (roughly Rs. 4,300). It comes in Moonstone White and Midnight Black colour options. The earbuds are currently available for pre-order in China and will go on sale starting March 2.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Features, Specifications

The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro features a 12mm driver and supports a frequency range of 20Hz to 40KHz. The earbuds support AAC, SBC, and LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio codecs with up to 1Mbps wireless transmission rate. They offer active noise cancellation of up to 55dB. Users can switch between ANC on, Adaptive mode, Transparency mode, and ANC off. Oppo also includes three-microphone call noise cancellation for clearer voice calls.

For connectivity, the Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro earbuds use Bluetooth 6.0 and support dual-device connection. They also offer a 47ms low-latency mode to reduce lag during gaming and audio or video streaming. The earbuds feature touch controls with slide gesture support for volume adjustment.

Each Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro earbud packs a 62mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 530mAh cell. Oppo claims is delivers up to seven hours of playback on a single charge with ANC on and up to 13 hours with ANC off. With the charging case, the total claimed battery life is up to 29 hours with ANC on and up to 54 hours with ANC off.

The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro charging case measures 63.37×50.03×24.74mm and weighs 43g. Each earbud measures 30.91×17.06×19.93mm and weighs 4.4g.