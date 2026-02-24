Technology News
OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch in China Soon: Expected Specifications, Features

OnePlus may equip the OnePlus 15T with a battery capacity ranging between 7,000mAh and 8,000mAh.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 February 2026 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15T is expected to succeed the OnePlus 13T

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15T may feature a 6.32-inch 165Hz OLED display
  • The OnePlus 15T could use Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • OnePlus 15s is tipped for global markets
OnePlus 15T may launch in China soon, with a OnePlus community lead confirming its imminent debut in a recent video. The company will likely position the handset as a compact flagship aimed at users who prefer smaller displays without compromising on performance. The T-series typically builds on the core lineup by offering enhanced hardware in a more refined design, and the upcoming model is likely to continue that approach. The handset had already surfaced online in multiple leaks and certification databases.

OnePlus 15T China Launch Timeline (Anticipated)

According to a video shared by OnePlus community lead Shuai Lan, the OnePlus 15T is set to debut soon in China. The company is expected to position the handset as a compact flagship for users who prefer smaller screens without sacrificing top-tier performance. Various users on Weibo have also posted invites sent out by the company, teasing the arrival of a compact smartphone.

oneplus 15t weibo OnePlus 15T

Photo Credit: Weibo/ 白问科技

 

Other reports suggest the OnePlus 15T could launch in China around mid-to-late March. The phone could sport a 6.32-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It may ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

OnePlus may equip the OnePlus 15T with a battery capacity ranging between 7,000mAh and 8,000mAh, with some leaks specifically pointing to a 7,500mAh cell. The phone may support 100W wired charging and wireless charging. An ultrasonic 3D in-display fingerprint sensor is also expected.

Design leaks of the OnePlus 15T hint at a compact body with a matrix-style camera layout. The handset could feature a near-unibody look. The handset could be sold in Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Grey, and Powder (pink) (translated from Chinese) finishes.

The OnePlus 15T is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, possibly including either a 200-megapixel or 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, paired with a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 32-megapixel front camera. However, more recent leaks suggest it may instead offer a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Meanwhile, rumours indicate that OnePlus is developing a OnePlus 15s for global markets. The handset is tipped to be back on track and will likely launch with a different camera configuration compared to the OnePlus 15T.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
