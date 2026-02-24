iPhone 17 series, featuring the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, was launched by the Cupertino-based tech giant in September 2025. The three smartphones are equipped with 18-megapixel front-facing cameras, offering the Center Stage feature. This was a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the iPhone 16 lineup, which sports a 12-megapixel selfie camera. Recently, details regarding the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro have started surfacing online, hinting at what the phone might offer. Now, a tipster has revealed that the handset will be launched with an enhanced camera on the front, housed inside a smaller Dynamic Island feature.

iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Feature an Upgraded 24-Megapixel Selfie Camera

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, Weibo user Whylab claims that the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro will be equipped with a 24-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. If this is true, it would be a significant improvement over its predecessor. For context, the iPhone 17 series, which was launched in September 2025, features an 18-megapixel selfie camera with Center Stage.

However, the leaker did not reveal whether the phone will retain the Center Stage functionality or not. The front-facing camera is said to be housed inside a relatively smaller Dynamic Island feature. The new report aligns with previous leaks that suggested that the front-facing cameras on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will remain centred, placed inside a smaller Dynamic Island.

Moreover, the Face ID sensor on the smartphones could be repositioned to the left of the screen. However, these details are yet to be confirmed by the Tim Cook-led company. Hence, one should read the same with a pinch of salt.

This comes soon after a report revealed that the iPhone 18 Pro series has entered the production testing stage. The materials used on the two phones in the lineup are said to be similar to last year's iPhone 17 series. Additionally, Apple could equip the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with similar hardware specifications.

As previously mentioned, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series and its first foldable phone, the iPhone Fold, in September 2026. The iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly sport a 6.27-inch LTPO display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. On the other hand, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might boast a 6.86-inch LTPO touchscreen, offering the same peak refresh rate. More details about the phones could be revealed in the coming months.

