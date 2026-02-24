The iQOO 15R was launched in India on Tuesday. It joins its higher-end sibling, the iQOO 15, in the company's flagship lineup. The latest handset from the Vivo sub-brand sports a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, which also powers the OnePlus 15. The iQOO 15R has a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700V sensor. It packs a 7,600mAh battery.

iQOO 15R Price in India, Availability

The price of the iQOO 15R in India begins at Rs. 44,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also sold in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 52,999, respectively.

The iQOO 15R is available in Dark Knight and Triumph silver colour options, and can be pre-booked through Amazon and the iQOO India Store, along with Vivo retail stores beginning today at 1pm IST. Early buyers will get the handset on March 2 at 10am IST, while the general sale will begin on March 3 at 12pm IST.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a instant discount worth Rs. 4,000 on HDFC and Axia Bank Credit, Debit and EMI transactions. The company is also bundling an iQOO/ Vivo TWS worth Rs. 1,899 on iQOO 15R purchases.

iQOO 15R Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) iQOO 15R runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The handset is promised to receive four years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates. It sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, and 4,320Hz PWM dimming rate. The latest handset from the Vivo sub-brand also supports up to 144Hz refresh rate during gaming via frame interpolation.

The iQOO 15R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage, and Adreno 826 GPU. In the camera department, it has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700V primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the handset has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the iQOO 15R include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 157.61 x 74.42 x 7.90mm and tips the scales at 202g (Dark Knight variant). The iQOO 15R is claimed to have an IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

The iQOO mid-flagship packs a 7,600mAh Lithium-ion battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and bypass charging.