The Oppo Find N5 was launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in February 2025 as its flagship foldable phone. Recently, leaks regarding its purported successor, the Oppo Find N6, started surfacing online. Earlier this month, a company executive confirmed the Oppo Find N6 moniker, and the smartphone maker has now confirmed that its new foldable phone will be launched soon in China. This comes soon after a report highlighted that the Oppo Find N6 will be launched in China and select global markets in the middle of March. The phone has also been spotted on a benchmarking platform in the past.

Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that it soon launch the Oppo Find N6 in China. The launch teaser suggests that the upcoming foldable handset will boast relatively thin bezels. Additionally, the Find N6 is confirmed to be equipped with a Hasselblad-powered camera setup. However, other details about the phone, including the exact launch date, battery, chipset, camera configuration, pricing, and colourways, remain under wraps. The company is expected to reveal the same in the coming days.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Separately, a marketing image of an Oppo Find N6 gift box has surfaced on Weibo. The leaked image shows that the gift box will contain multiple accessories that could be attached to the back of the handset. It might include a magnetic phone stand, a magnetic protective case with a cutout for the rear camera module, a magnetic card holder, and a kick stand. The accessories appear in a single black colourway.

This comes shortly after the Oppo Find Series Product Manager Zhou Yibao confirmed the Oppo Find N6 moniker. The company executive hinted that the smartphone will be launched in China after the celebrations of the Chinese New Year, which are scheduled to conclude on March 3.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ 小啤Derek

While the exact launch date remains under wraps, recently, a report highlighted that the Oppo Find N6 will be unveiled in China and select global markets on March 17. The foldable smartphone is rumoured to be offered in Titanium and Orange colour options. It will reportedly ship with AI Pen support, while carrying a 200-megapixel camera on the back. It is said to boast a thin and light form factor, too.

The Oppo Find N6 will succeed the Find N5, which was launched in February 2025 at a starting price of SGD 2,499 (roughly Rs. 1,79,000) for the sole variant, featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with a 5,600mAh battery. The foldable features an 8.12-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display on the inside, delivering a 412 ppi pixel density and up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

