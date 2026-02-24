Technology News
iQOO 15R Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

The iQOO 15R is confirmed to run on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 February 2026 08:00 IST
iQOO 15R Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

iQOO 15R is expected to sit below the iQOO 15 in the company's flagship lineup

Highlights
  • iQOO 15R will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
  • The handset is confirmed to feature a dual rear camera setup
  • It will pack a 7,600mAh battery with 100W charging support
The iQOO 15R is all set to launch in India today (Tuesday). It is expected to arrive as the newest addition to the company's flagship lineup, which already comprises the iQOO 15. In the days leading up to its debut, the Vivo sub-brand has revealed a few details about the upcoming handset. It will sport a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 15R is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

iQOO 15R India Launch Details

The iQOO 15R will be launched in the country today at 12pm IST. The company has scheduled a livestream for the launch event on YouTube. Alternatively, you can catch the iQOO 15R India launch live via the media player embedded below.

iQOO 15R Price in India, Availability (Expected)

iQOO has teased that its upcoming smartphone will be the fastest smartphone in the under Rs. 55,000 price segment, hinting at its price range. This means that the iQOO 15R will be launched under Rs. 55,000, potentially suggesting a similar price to the OnePlus 15R, which starts at Rs. 47,999.

Once launched, it is expected to be available for purchase via Amazon and the iQOO India Shop in Triumph Silver and Dark Knight colour options.

iQOO 15R Features, Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO 15R will sport a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The company has confirmed support for up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and eyecare technology. The handset will also feature an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

iQOO has teased that its upcoming mid-flagship will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, built on a 3nm process. It is claimed to have achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 3.5 million points. The processor will be paired with the Q2 supercomputing chip and a network enhancement chip. The handset will also feature a 6.5K IceCore VC Cooling System for thermal management.

On the software front, the iQOO 15R will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It is promised to receive four years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates.

In the camera department, the iQOO 15R is teased to feature a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700V primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Reports suggest it could also feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The upcoming handset is confirmed to measure 7.9mm in terms of thickness. The iQOO 15R is teased to pack a 7,600mAh battery with 100W FlashCharge support. It will have support for bypass charging, too.

Further reading: iQOO 15R, iQOO 15R battery, iQOO 15R features, iQOO 15R Price in India, iQOO 15R Specifications, iQOO 15, iQOO

Further reading: iQOO 15R, iQOO 15R battery, iQOO 15R features, iQOO 15R Price in India, iQOO 15R Specifications, iQOO 15, iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
