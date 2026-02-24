Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Outgoing Xbox President Sarah Bond's 'Xbox Everywhere' Strategy 'Offended' Employees: Report

Outgoing Xbox President Sarah Bond's 'Xbox Everywhere' Strategy 'Offended' Employees: Report

According to an industry insider, former Xbox chief Phil Spencer's retirement was "not planned".

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 February 2026 13:10 IST
Outgoing Xbox President Sarah Bond's 'Xbox Everywhere' Strategy 'Offended' Employees: Report

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Sarah Bond was named Xbox president and COO in 2023

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Microsoft named Asha Sharma as the new Xbox CEO
  • Former Xbox chief Phil Spencer retired after 38 years at Microsoft
  • Former Xbox president Sarah Bond led the "Xbox everywhere" strategy
Advertisement

Microsoft shocked the gaming world last week when it announced sweeping changes to Xbox leadership. Phil Spencer, the erstwhile Microsoft Gaming CEO, confirmed he was retiring effective immediately. His role now belongs to Asha Sharma, a Microsoft insider previously focussed on AI. Spencer also announced that Xbox president Sarah Bond was leaving the company. A new report claims that Bond lost favour at Microsoft over the “Xbox everywhere” strategy.

Sarah Bond's Strategy 'Offended' Xbox Employees 

Citing conversations with Xbox employees, The Verge reported (paywalled) Monday that Bond, who was widely seen as Spencer's successor and had increasingly become the face of Xbox in recent years, was passed over for Xbox leadership. According to report, Bond spearheaded Microsoft's “This is an Xbox” marketing campaign that debuted in 2024. However, the campaign, which told customers that they didn't need to buy an Xbox console to play Xbox games, failed to win any favours, even within Microsoft.

The marketing campaign, which focussed on phones, tablets, smart TVs and other supported devices instead of Xbox Series S/X consoles, reportedly offended Xbox employees internally. The report claimed that many Microsoft employees were “relieved” that Bond was exiting Xbox. The executive was reportedly difficult to work with, and months after her promotion as Xbox president and chief operating officer in late 2023, two senior Xbox executives left the company.

Bond's “Xbox everywhere” strategy was reportedly questioned internally multiple times. As Microsoft has sought new Xbox users via Cloud, Game Pass, and Xbox Play Anywhere features on an array of supported devices like laptops, phones, tablets, smart TVs, Fire Stick, and Windows-based gaming handhelds, sales of the Xbox Series S/X have tumbled.

Last month, Microsoft reported that its Gaming revenue fell 9 percent, while Xbox content and services revenue decreased 5 percent in the second quarter for FY 2026. Xbox hardware revenue, on the other hand, fell 32 percent.

Phil Spencer's Retirement 'Not Planned'

The Verge's report also backed Microsoft's announcement that said Phil Spencer had decided to retire last year. According to the report, the former Xbox chief's retirement seemed “inevitable” to employees over the past year.

Rumours of Spencer retiring surfaced online in July last year when Microsoft announced widespread layoffs at Xbox. Microsoft denied the rumours at the time, saying Spencer was “not retiring anytime soon”. Just over seven months later, the company announced his retirement.

However, Greg Miller, the founder of Kinda Funny media company and noted industry insider, has said that Spencer's retirement was not “planned,” suggesting the former Xbox boss was forced to step down.

Discussing the Xbox leadership shake-up on the latest episode of the Kinda Funny Games podcast, Miller said he didn't believe that changes were in the making for the past year. “I've been passed something that again reiterates to me that this was not planned,” Miller said.

phil spencer xbox 1724335245444 spencer

Phil Spencer led Xbox since 2014
Photo Credit: XboxOn/ YouTube

Xbox's 25th Anniversary

Xbox will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2026, and it does seem odd for Spencer, who has led Xbox since 2014, to retire abruptly before the landmark occasion. At Xbox Games Showcase last year, Spencer said he was looking forward to upcoming games from Xbox's biggest franchises in 2026.

“Looking ahead, next year marks 25 years of Xbox. It's a big milestone for the platform and franchises that you helped build and make popular. We couldn't have done this without everyone who's been with us on this journey,” Spencer had said at the showcase.

“As we think about bringing a new generation of players to these iconic franchises, I'm excited to share that players will get to celebrate 25 years of Xbox with a new Fable, the next Forza, Gears of War: E-Day, and the return of a classic that's been with us since the beginning.”

The “classic” Spencer was referring to was later announced as Halo: Campaign Evolved, a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, coming to PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PS5 this year.

Over the past two years, Spencer oversaw Microsoft's pivot to a multiplatform release strategy. Multiple first-party Xbox titles are now available on PS5 and Nintendo Switch platforms, with more on the way this year. Fable, Forza Horizon 5, Halo: Campaign Evolved are already confirmed for PS5 and Starfield is rumoured to launch on Sony's console this year, as well.

Spencer's replacement, Asha Sharma, who previously served as an AI executive at Microsoft, has no experience in gaming, but has promised to recommit to Xbox's core fans. In her memo, Sharma said she would focus on the “return of Xbox”, primarily through a renewed commitment to Xbox consoles.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Microsoft, Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, Asha Sharma
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
WhatsApp Developing SIM Bindng Feature for Users in India as Meta Works to Comply With DoT's Directive

Related Stories

Outgoing Xbox President Sarah Bond's 'Xbox Everywhere' Strategy 'Offended' Employees: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why the OPPO Reno15 Series Is Worth Buying Right Now
  2. iQOO 15R Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, These Other Features
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Enters Test Production Stage, Tipster Claims
  4. iQOO 15R Launching in India Today: Everything We Know So Far
  5. WhatsApp Working on SIM Binding Feature to Comply with DoT's Directive
  6. Ravi Teja's BMW to Soon Drop on OTT: Know Everything About This Telugu Romance Drama Film
  7. Xiaomi Pad 8 India Launch Date Announced, Will Debut Alongside These Phones
  8. iPhone 18 Pro Could Launch With This Notable Selfie Camera Upgrade
  9. Here's When the Vivo V70 FE Could Launch: See Expected Specifications
  10. Nothing Phone 4a Design, Triple Rear Cameras and Glyph Bar Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Outgoing Xbox President Sarah Bond's 'Xbox Everywhere' Strategy 'Offended' Employees: Report
  2. iQOO 15R Launched in India With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Developing SIM Bindng Feature for Users in India as Meta Works to Comply With DoT's Directive
  4. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped Launched With Upgraded Selfie Camera
  5. OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch in China Soon: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Oppo Find N6 Confirmed to Launch in China Soon; Could Support Magnetic Accessories
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Features Leaked; Might Support Head Gestures, Find My Phone Shortcut
  8. iPhone 18 Pro Enters Test Production Stage With Minimal Material Changes, Tipster Claims
  9. Anthropic Accuses DeepSeek and Other Chinese AI Firms of Model Distillation Attempts
  10. iQOO 15R Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »