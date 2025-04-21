Technology News
English Edition
  Portronics Fynix With 30W Output, Up to Six Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

Portronics Fynix With 30W Output, Up to Six Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

Portronics Fynix comes with an inbuilt microphone.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2025 17:19 IST
Portronics Fynix With 30W Output, Up to Six Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Portronics

Portronics Fynix comes in a black colourway

Highlights
  • Portronics Fynix is said to have a splash-resistant build
  • The speaker comes with a USB Type-C charging port
  • The Portronics Fynix comes with a TWS mode
Portronics Fynix portable Bluetooth speaker was launched in India on Monday. The speaker comes with a dual driver setup, an inbuilt mic and a USB Type-C charging port. It is claimed to offer an immersive sound with 30W audio output. The company says that users can connect two Fynix speaker units to offer a synchronised stereo experience. The speaker is said to have a splash-proof build, and it is equipped with tactile buttons. It is claimed to provide a battery life of up to six hours.

Portronics Fynix Price in India, Availability

Portronics Fynix price in India is set at Rs. 2,599, and it comes with a 12-month warranty, the company confirmed in a press release. The speaker is available for purchase in the country via Amazon, the Portronics India website and select retail stores. It is available in a single black colourway.

Portronics Fynix Features

The Portronics Fynix is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a rubberised side strip. The strip holds tactile buttons for power, Bluetooth pairing, volume control, playback, and TWS mode. It is said to have a splash-resistant build; however, the company does not specify any water resistance certification. The speaker has a loop strap for easier carrying as well.

According to Portronics, the Fynix speaker is equipped with dual passive bass radiators, which are claimed to provide users with an audio experience with deep bass and clear highs. It offers 30W audio output and supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The Portronics Fynix is said to offer a battery life of up to six hours on a single charge. The speaker comes with a USB Type-C charging port. With the TWS mode, users can wirelessly connect two Fynix speaker units to provide a synchronised stereo audio experience. This is claimed to be "ideal for social gatherings or immersive media sessions."

Comments

Portronics Fynix, Portronics Fynix Price in India, Portronics Fynix India Launch, Portronics Fynix Features, Portronics
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Portronics Fynix With 30W Output, Up to Six Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
