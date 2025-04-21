Portronics Fynix portable Bluetooth speaker was launched in India on Monday. The speaker comes with a dual driver setup, an inbuilt mic and a USB Type-C charging port. It is claimed to offer an immersive sound with 30W audio output. The company says that users can connect two Fynix speaker units to offer a synchronised stereo experience. The speaker is said to have a splash-proof build, and it is equipped with tactile buttons. It is claimed to provide a battery life of up to six hours.

Portronics Fynix Price in India, Availability

Portronics Fynix price in India is set at Rs. 2,599, and it comes with a 12-month warranty, the company confirmed in a press release. The speaker is available for purchase in the country via Amazon, the Portronics India website and select retail stores. It is available in a single black colourway.

Portronics Fynix Features

The Portronics Fynix is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a rubberised side strip. The strip holds tactile buttons for power, Bluetooth pairing, volume control, playback, and TWS mode. It is said to have a splash-resistant build; however, the company does not specify any water resistance certification. The speaker has a loop strap for easier carrying as well.

According to Portronics, the Fynix speaker is equipped with dual passive bass radiators, which are claimed to provide users with an audio experience with deep bass and clear highs. It offers 30W audio output and supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The Portronics Fynix is said to offer a battery life of up to six hours on a single charge. The speaker comes with a USB Type-C charging port. With the TWS mode, users can wirelessly connect two Fynix speaker units to provide a synchronised stereo audio experience. This is claimed to be "ideal for social gatherings or immersive media sessions."