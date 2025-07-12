Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale began on July 12 and ends after three days
It is Amazon's annual sale event and is restricted to Prime members
Several electronics products are discounted for Amazon's Prime Day sale
Advertisement
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Apple iPhone Discounts During Amazon’s Prime Day Sale The biggest iPhone discounts you can expect during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale are on the Apple iPhone 15, which was launched in 2023, and the iPhone 16e, which arrived in February. These smartphones can be purchased at discounted prices, and SBI and ICICI Bank cardholders can maximise their savings by using a credit card to purchase these handsets. Read on to know how to buy the iPhone 16e or the iPhone 15 at discounted prices
2025-07-12T18:37:02+0530
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Deals on Washing MachinesAmazon Prime subscribers can buy a new washing machine during the e-commerce platform’s exclusive Prime Day 2025 sale in India. With discounts of up to 65 percent on various washing machine models, you can purchase these essential appliances without burning a hole in your pocket. Learn more about the top deals on washing machines available at discounted prices during the three-day Amazon Prime Day sale.Details on the top discounts on washing machines available on Amazon today
2025-07-12T18:14:37+0530
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Computer Accessories and Peripherals With up to 75 Percent DiscountsIf you recently purchased a computer or laptop, the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is a good time to buy a few accessories or computer peripherals for a better overall experience. You can check out wireless mice and keyboards from Logitech, Dell, HP, Asus, and other brands, which are all available at discounted prices. Similarly, a mini UPS system for your router can help you stay online even when there’s a power cut. Find out more in our roundup of the best deals on computer accessories and peripherals
2025-07-12T17:09:57+0530
Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus Phones Get Cheaper With Bank Discounts While discounts on OnePlus smartphones are quite rare, customers can purchase handsets like the OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5, and OnePlus Nord CE 5 at lower prices using bank discounts during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. Meanwhile, the flagship OnePlus 13 which was launched in January, is available for Rs. 59,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 69,999. Check out this list of OnePlus smartphones that are now cheaper on Amazon with bank offers
2025-07-12T16:22:51+0530
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Smart TV Offers, Deals Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, you can purchase TVs from Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Vu, Kodak, TCL and other well known brands, and many of these models are priced under Rs. 50,000. The e-commerce platform has also tied up with SBI and ICICI Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount when customers use these banks’ credit cards to make purchases. If you’re looking for an affordable 4K TV under the Rs. 50,000 mark in India, read on to know more about the best deals during the sale.
These smart TVs are currently priced under Rs. 50,000 during the Prime Day sale
2025-07-12T15:37:57+0530
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Deals on Popular Smartwatch Models from Apple, OnePlus, and SamsungAmazon’s early deals on smartwatches that were available before the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale event began on Monday are still live on the platform. This means that you can still purchase the OnePlus Watch 2 for Rs. 15,999 (down from Rs. 27,999) and the Apple Watch Series 9 costs Rs. 37,099 (down from 44,900) on the e-commerce website. These wearables are considerably more affordable than their listed prices on Amazon.Check out the top deals on smartwatches available on Amazon right now
2025-07-12T14:58:01+0530
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Prices of These Air Conditioners Have Dropped By up to 54 PercentSummer is finally over, and Amazon’s end of season sale for aid conditioners is live alongside the ongoing Prime Day 2025 sale. If you want to upgrade your air conditioner at home, and you were waiting for the prices of these appliances to drop, you can check our list of top discounts on air conditioners during the three-day Prime Day sale that began on Saturday. The prices mentioned are not inclusive of eligible bank card offers, which can be added while making your purchase for an additional instant discount. Beat deals on air conditioners during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale
2025-07-12T14:25:29+0530
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on Samsung Phones During the Ongoing Prime Day Sale The most affordable Samsung Galaxy M06 is currently priced at Rs. 6,249 on Amazon, while last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra flagship model is available at a discounted price of Rs. 74,999. Big spenders can consider the high-end Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is currently available for Rs. 1,49,999 via Amazon. Make sure to use an ICICI Bank or SBI credit card to get the best out of these discounts and offers during the Prime Day 2025 sale. Top offers on Samsung smartphones on Amazon
2025-07-12T13:40:01+0530
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: New and Recently Launched Smartphones With DiscountsGrab new or recently launched smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G or the OnePlus Nord CE 5 at discounted prices during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. The ongoing sale brings discounts on other recently launched phones like the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G or the OnePlus Nord 5, and you can also get the flagship-grade iQOO 13 in a new Ace Green colourway. Don't forget to read our smartphone reviews so you can make an informed decision before you make your next purchase!Here’s a list of all the new phones from OnePlus and Samsung and that are now on sale
2025-07-12T13:07:48+0530
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Deals on Cameras from Sony, Insta360, Canon and MoreDiscounts on Sony, Canon, Insta360, Fujifilm, and GoPro cameras are now live during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. These offers bring the prices of these cameras down by a considerable amount. For example, the GoPro Hero 12 is available for Rs. 26,990, and you can use your SBI or ICICI Bank credit card to get a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.Here’s all you need to know about discounts on popular cameras during the Amazon Prime Day sale
2025-07-12T12:46:29+0530
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Deals: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Drops to Rs. 74,999The predecessor to this year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone is currently priced at Rs. 74,999 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale. It’s a considerably big discount, because the phone was launched at Rs. 1,34,999 in the country. You’ll need to complete your purchase using an eligible bank card and trade in your older smartphone, which allows you to lower the price of the handset beyond the listed price on Amazon. Check out this deal and other discounted Samsung smartphones here
2025-07-12T12:17:00+0530
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Offers on Laptops From Dell, HP and More Under Rs. 50,000Laptops from HP, Lenovo, Asus, and Dell are currently available for less than Rs. 50,000 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. These include laptops with Intel Core i5 CPUs and AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processors. You can also get an additional discount by using an SBI or ICICI Bank credit card to complete your transaction during the sale.Find out which laptops are available for less than Rs. 50,000 via the Amazon Prime Day sale
2025-07-12T11:54:55+0530
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones and Electronics If you’re looking to purchase Apple’s iPhone 15 or the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, you should take a look at the product pages for both smartphones on Amazon during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. The iPhone 15 is currently available for Rs. 57,249, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs. 74,999. You can also view discounts on other products during the sale, including Lenovo and Asus laptops, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, and the new Kindle Paperwhite, which are all available at lower prices. Here are some of the top deals on consumer electronics during the ongoing sale
2025-07-12T11:23:33+0530
Amazon Prime Day Sale: How to Maximise Your Savings During the SaleDiscounts on consumer electronics products are definitely a good reason to purchase them during the Amazon Prime Day sale, but you should also keep in mind that the e-commerce platform has tied up with banks to offer an additional instant discount on certain products, when purchases are made with their credit or debit cards. If you add your payment information to your account in advance, Amazon will even suggest a payment method that will offer you the highest discount. Find out which bank cards will get you a 10 percent instant discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale
2025-07-12T11:00:29+0530
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Prime Members Get Access to Sale Offers, Discounts You can access discounts during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, as long as you have an ongoing Amazon Prime subscription. In addition to getting same day or one-day deliveries at no additional cost, you also get access to ad-supported on Prime Video, the company's movie and TV series streaming platform. Keep an eye out on Amazon's website for discounts on Amazon Prime, which are also quite common during its Prime Day sale events.
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live on the e-commerce website, a couple of days after the company offered access to early deals. Prime Day is one of the best times to purchase products at discounted prices, including consumer electronics and similar devices. Unlike the platform's other sale events, in order to access these deals, shoppers will need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription. From recent iPhone models to laptops and computer peripherals, various products on Amazon are currently listed at discounted prices during the Prime Day sale, which will run for three days.
Getting discounts can lower the cost of the product you want to buy on Amazon, but if you have an eligible bank card, you can get an additional discount on your purchase. Some offers include a 10 percent instant discount, so it's best to check the product listings and add your card information before you make a purchase, as Amazon usually highlights the payment method with the best offer or discount automatically.
You can read about all the latest offers and deals on the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale here, and visit the Gadgets 360 website for detailed lists of discounted products across various categories. You can also follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube for more deals, discounts, and offers during the sale event.
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
More