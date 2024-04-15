Technology News
Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi version is available in a single RAM and storage configuration.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 April 2024 17:38 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds T110 comes in India in Country Green, Jazz Blue and Punk Black colourways

Highlights
  • Realme Buds T110 come with a 10mm dynamic bass driver
  • The Realme Buds T110 claim to offer up to 38 hours of battery life
  • Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant joins the LTE version launched earlier
Realme Buds T110 were launched in India on Monday, April 15, alongside the Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi only model and the Realme P1 5G series of smartphones. The true wireless (TWS) earphones support Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and are confirmed to be available in three colour options. The newly unveiled tablet joins the LTE variant of the model which was launched in July 2023. Both the Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi and the Realme Buds T110 will go on sale in the country later this month.

Realme Buds T110, Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi price in India, availability

The company announced that the Realme Buds T110 is priced in India at Rs. 1,299. The earphones are offered in three colour options - Country Green, Jazz Blue and Punk Black.

Meanwhile, the Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant is available at Rs. 15,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB option. It comes in Imagination Grey and Inspiration Green shades. Both the tablet and the earphones will go on sale in the country starting April 19 at 12pm IST via Flipkart and Realme India website.

Realme Buds T110 specifications, features

The Realme Buds T110 is equipped with a 10mm dynamic bass driver and AI-backed ENC support. They have three personalised equaliser modes - Bright, which can be used to hear the voice clearer, 
Balanced, which is meant to offer a balanced midrange bass and treble experience and the Bass Boost+, where the atmosphere becomes more prominent.

These TWS earphones support customisable touch functions and are compatible with the Realme Link application. They also come with Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and offer an 88ms low latency Game Mode. The Realme Buds T110 also arrive with an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

The charging case of the Realme Buds T110 carries a 460mAh battery, while each earbud comes with a 40mAh battery. With ENC turned off, the earphones along with the charging case, are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 38 hours. 

Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi specifications, features

Sporting an 11.5-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) display, the Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi version comes with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits of peak brightness level, blue light protection and 85.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

For optics, the Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant includes an 8-megapixel AI-backed rear camera sensor. The tablet is backed by an 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W wired SuperVOOC charging. It also features Dolby Atmos quad speakers and supports multi-screen collaboration, screen mirroring, dual windows, split screen and more.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

