Realme P1 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 April 2024 13:54 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P1 5G comes in India in Peacock Green and Phoenix Red shades

Highlights
  • Realme P1 5G comes with an IP54 rating
  • The Realme P1 Pro 5G carries an IP65 rating
  • Both handsets are backed by 5,000mAh batteries
Realme P1 5G series was launched in India on Monday, April 15. The lineup includes the Realme P1 5G and the Realme P1 Pro 5G models with glossy, sparkling Phoenix Design. The base handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, while the high-end Pro version comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. The phones carry 5,000mAh batteries with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging. The models were launched alongside the Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant and the Realme Buds T110.

Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The 6GB + 128GB option of the base Realme P1 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 16,999. It is offered in Peacock Green and Phoenix Red colourways. Early bird sale for this phone will start at 6pm IST on April 15 and last till 8pm. The first sale for the vanilla model will start on April 22 at 12pm IST.

Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB versions of the Realme P1 Pro 5G are marked at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. This model comes in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red shades. A Red Limited Sale will be held on April 22 from 6pm IST to 8pm, where this phone can be bought before the first sale starts at 12pm IST on April 30.

Both Realme P1 5G series models, as well as the Realme Buds T110 and the Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi version, will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and Realme India website. The latter will go on sale from 12pm IST on April 19.

Realme P1 5G specifications, features

The Realme P1 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness level. The panel also supports the Rainwater Touch feature which allows users to use the phone with wet hands or even in the rain.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, the Realme P1 5G comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0. The phone is claimed to get two generations of Android updates.

In the camera department, the Realme P1 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel sensor within the front camera slot. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support. It also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Realme P1 Pro 5G specifications, features

The high-end Realme P1 Pro 5G model shares similar OS, battery, charging and front camera specifications as the vanilla model. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits of peak brightness level, a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate. The Pro model is also equipped with the Rainwater Touch feature like the base model but carries an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the Realme P1 Pro 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also comes with Light Fusion, Ultra HDR and Night Eye features which are claimed to enhance the image output quality over other models. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor which is paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

  • Good
  • Excellent performance at this price point
  • Good AMOLED screen
  • Optimised software
  • Reliable battery life
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Preloaded bloatware (can be uninstalled)
  • System notification spam
Read detailed Realme P1 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
