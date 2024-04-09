Technology News

Redmi Tablet, ANC Earphones, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Redmi Pad Pro is confirmed to launch in China on April 10.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2024 19:04 IST
Redmi Tablet, ANC Earphones, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Pad Pro is teased to launch in China in three colourways

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad launched in India in October 2022
  • The tipped tablet could be the Redmi Pad Pro
  • The Redmi Buds 5 were launched in the country in February 2024
Redmi is expected to introduce several new products to the Indian market. A recent leak has surfaced online which lists the expected items from the Xiaomi sub-brand. It is expected to include personal use products as well as home appliances. The company has not yet officially confirmed any of the rumoured products. It recently launched the Redmi A3 in the country with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support, and an 8-megapixel dual rear camera unit. 

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared that Redmi is likely to launch a new Redmi Pad model, new TWS earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC), and a self-cleaning vacuum cleaner. The tipster did not suggest any other details about any of these products. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. 

Recently, the Redmi Buds 5 with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and 46dB ANC support were launched in India. The earphones alongside the charging case are claimed to offer up to 38 hours of total battery life from a single charge. Available in Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White colour options, they are priced at Rs. 2,999.

Notably, Redmi is scheduled to launch the Redmi Pad Pro in China on April 10. The tablet is teased to launch in three colour options - black, blue, and grey. It is confirmed to ship with Xiaomi's HyperOS and feature a 12.1-inch 2.5K display and a 10,000mAh battery. Xiaomi open-back headphones have also been teased to launch alongside.

The upcoming Redmi Pad Pro will join the Redmi Pad, which was unveiled in India in October 2022. It is offered in Graphite Grey, Mint Green, and Moonlight Silver shades. The tablet was priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 3GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants were listed at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively.

Redmi Pad comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, an 8,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, a 10.61-inch 90Hz (2,000x1,200 pixels) display, and 8-megapixel front and back cameras. It ships with Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Pad Pro, Redmi Buds 5, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Ola to Shutdown Operations in UK, Australia, New Zealand; to Focus on India Business
Realme GT Neo 6 SE Launch Set for April 11, Teased to Get 1.5K 8T LTPO Display

