Realme Buds T200 Lite true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Wednesday. They debuted alongside the Realme P3 Ultra, Realme P3, and the Realme Buds Air 7. As per the company, the Realme Buds T200 Lite come with a 24 percent larger driver than the previous generation model. The TWS earbuds get IPX4 splash resistance, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered call noise cancellation, and up to 48 hours of total battery life on a single charge.

Realme Buds T200 Lite Price in India

Realme Buds T200 Lite are priced in India at Rs. 1,399. However, the company has rolled out a bank discount of Rs. 200 and the TWS earbuds can be purchased at an offer price of Rs. 1,199 in three colourways — Aurora Purple, Storm Grey, and Volt Black.

The first sale has already commenced and they are available to buy from the brand website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Realme Buds T200 Lite Specifications

Realme says the Buds T200 Lite are equipped with a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver that is 24 percent larger compared to the previous generation model, courtesy of which it delivers deep bass and a rich sound. The TWS earbuds have dual microphones and an AI-powered deep call noise cancellation feature which is claimed to minimise the background noise during calls.

For connectivity, they feature Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-device pairing technology which lets users pair two devices with the TWS earbuds at any given time.

The company claims a 26 percent longer battery life compared to the previous model and can now deliver a music playback of up to 48 hours, with the case, on a single charge. Meanwhile, the Realme Buds T200 Lite also come with quick charge functionality as the company claims that 10 minutes of charge can deliver up to five hours of listening time.

In terms of durability, the Realme Buds T200 Lite TWS earbuds are IPX4 splash resistance rated, meaning they can potentially survive splashes of water and are suitable for light rain or workouts.