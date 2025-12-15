Buying a truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset for less than Rs. 2,000 can be quite confusing, as the price segment is currently very competitive. Once offering only basic wireless audio playback, this category now includes advanced functionality like active noise cancellation (ANC), dual device connectivity, advanced dust and splash resistance and longer battery life. Both domestic and international brands have launched various TWS headsets in this segment with stylish designs, new audio technologies, comfortable fit, and decent performance.

If you are a budget-conscious user who doesn't want to compromise on quality, we have curated a list of the best earbuds under Rs. 2,000 in India. The list includes Realme Buds T200, OnePlus Nord Buds 3, Redmi Buds 5A, Noise Buds F1 and Honor Choice Earbuds X5.

Realme Buds T200

Realme Buds T200 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are a suitable option if you are looking for a budget and the latest model. The device was launched in July in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,999. You can purchase it in Dreamy Purple, Mystic Grey, Snowy White, and Neon Green colour options. They have 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 32dB.

The IP55-rated build is another key highlight of Realme Buds T200. The earphones have Hi-Res Audio certification and support the LDAC codec. They offer a frequency response range of 20Hz–40,000Hz and offer touch controls. For gamers, the earphones provide 45ms low-latency Game Mode.

For pairing, the Realme Buds T200 offer Bluetooth 5.4 and have dual device connectivity. It can be managed through the Realme Link app.

Realme claims that the earbuds can offer up to 50 hours of playback time along with the charging case without ANC. With ANC, they are said to last up to 35 hours.

Price and Key Specifications

Price: Rs. 1,999.

Drivers: 12.4mm dynamic drivers

Audio: Up to 32dB ANC

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device pairing

Battery: Up to 50 hours total without ANC A

pp Support: Realme Link app

Colours: Dreamy Purple, Mystic Grey, Snowy White, and Neon Green

OnePlus Nord Buds 3

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 was launched in September last year for Rs. 2,299, but this model is currently available for purchase in the country for a reduced price tag of Rs. 1,899. These earphones have a traditional in-ear design with silicone ear tips and are offered in Harmonic Gray and Melodic White shades.

The TWS earphones feature 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers and dual microphones. They offer up to 32dB ANC. Users can also avail the AI-backed call noise cancellation feature with the OnePlus Nord Buds 3. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. They are compatible with the Hey Melody app, and you can adjust noise cancellation levels and equalisation settings through this app.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 offer dual device pairing, Google Fast Pair, and Bluetooth 5.4. The earphones support AAC and SBC audio codecs. OnePlus has packed 58mAh batteries in the earbuds. The charging case houses a 440mAh battery. The battery is advertised to deliver maximum 43 hours of total battery life with ANC disabled. With ANC enabled, the earphones promise up to 28 hours of usage.

Price and Key Specifications

Price: Rs. 1,899

Drivers: 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, dual device pairing

Google Fast Pair

Battery: Up to 43 hours total playback time (without ANC)

App Support: Hey Melody app

Colours: Harmonic Gray, Melodic White

Redmi Buds 5A

The Redmi Buds 5A earphones are suited for those who want an ANC-supported TWS earphone and are on a tight budget. This model was launched in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 1,499 in Bass Black and Timeless White finishes. The earphones have 12mm dynamic drivers and support up to 25dB ANC. They have an in-ear design.

For gamers, the Redmi Buds 5A has a 60ms latency rate. The earphones offer an IPX4 rating for splash-resistant and offer an AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature. For pairing, they have Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The earphones support the SBC codec. They support touch controls that can be customised via the Xiaomi Earbuds app. The Redmi Buds 5A is advertised to offer up to 30 hours of battery life (with ANC disabled).

Price and Key Specifications

Price: Rs. 1,499

Drivers: 12mm dynamic drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4

Battery: Up to 30 hours total playback time

App Support: Xiaomi Earbuds app

Colours: Bass Black and Timeless White

Noise Buds F1

Priced at Rs. 999, the Noise Buds F1 is another solid option among the most affordable TWS that you can buy right now. They were launched in India in May this year in Calm Beige, Carbon Black, Mint Green, and True Purple colour options. The earphones feature 11mm drivers and support EQ modes, allowing you to customise the sound profiles. They don't have ANC and a companion app.

The Noise Buds F1 has a quad mic system and offers low-latency mode for gaming. The earphones provide Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and offer the HyperSync feature for instantly pairing with the last connected device. They have an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance.

The Noise Buds F1 earphones, together with the case, are claimed to last for up to 50 hours on a single charge. They are advertised to offer 150 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

Price and Key Specifications

Price: Rs. 999

Drivers: 11mm drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, HyperSync feature

Battery: Up to 50 hours total playback time

App Support: Nil

Colours: Calm Beige, Carbon Black, Mint Green, and True Purple

Honor Choice Earbuds X5

Honor Choice Earbuds X5 is another solid budget audio device that follows the prerequisites for a basic earphone with decent features. You can get them for Rs. 1,999 in a single White colour option. Honor has launched these earphones in an in-ear form factor, and they feature up to 30dB active noise cancellation. They also offer an Ambient Sound Transmission mode and include dual microphones with environmental noise cancellation (ENC).

To minimise the lag between audio and video, the Honor Choice Earbuds X5 has a Low-Latency Game Mode. The earphones have 10mm drum drivers with support for SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. They have touch controls for switching between ANC modes, call answering, and playing or pausing music.

The Honor Choice Earbuds X5 provide Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It is compatible with the Honor AI space app. They have an IP54 rating. Honor claims that the earphones offer up to 35 hours of battery life with the included charging case, including up to nine hours of continuous playback and 18 hours of calling. The buds pack a 45mAh battery, while the charging case comes with a 460mAh battery.

Price and Key Specifications

Price: Rs. 1,999

Drivers: 10mm drum drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Battery: Up to 35 hours total playback time

App Support: Honor AI space app

Colours: White

