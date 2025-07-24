Technology News
English Edition
  Realme Buds T200 With IP55 Rating and Up to 55 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India

Realme Buds T200 With IP55 Rating and Up to 55 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India

Realme Buds T200 have 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz–40,000Hz.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 20:30 IST
Realme Buds T200 With IP55 Rating and Up to 55 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds T200 are available in Dreamy Purple, Neon Green, Mystic Grey, and Snowy White shades

Highlights
  • Realme Buds T200 offer up to 32dB ANC
  • The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
  • Realme Buds T200 support 3D spatial audio
Realme Buds T200 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Thursday. The new audio offering from the Chinese tech brand was unveiled alongside the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G. The TWS earbuds come in four different colours and feature an in-ear design. The Realme Buds T200 use 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 32dB. The earphones have an IP55-rated build for sweat and water resistance. Realme claims that the earbuds can offer up to 50 hours of playback time along with the charging case.

Realme Buds T200 Price in India

The Realme Buds T200 earbuds are priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. They will be sold in Dreamy Purple, Mystic Grey, Snowy White, and Neon Green colour options. The earbuds will go on sale via the company website, Flipkart and other offline stores starting August 1.

As an introductory offer, shoppers can buy the Realme Buds T200 for Rs. 1,699 by applying a bank-based discount of Rs. 300.

Realme Buds T200 Specifications

The Realme Buds T200 earbuds use an in-ear design and are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz–40,000Hz. They have Hi-Res Audio certification and support the LDAC codec.

For noise control, the Realme Buds T200 offer up to 32dB ANC and have a quad-microphone setup. Gamers can benefit from the 45ms low-latency Game Mode. They offer Bluetooth 5.4 and have dual device connectivity that allows users to easily switch between devices. They can be paired with both Android and iOS devices and support the Realme Link app. The earbuds also provide app-based customisation of sound profiles and controls.

The Realme Buds T200 have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. They support 3D spatial audio and have touch controls to answer or reject calls and control playback. 

With ANC turned off, the Realme Buds T200 are said to deliver up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge, along with the case. With ANC enabled, they are claimed to last up to 35 hours (with case). The earbuds are advertised to provide up to five hours of listening time with a ten-minute charge.

Realme Buds T200 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds T200 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Realme Buds T200, Realme Buds T200 Price in India, Realme Buds T200 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
