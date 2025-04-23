Technology News
Realme Buds Air 7 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Launched

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro features dual dynamic drivers, along with dual N52 neodymium magnets for improved bass response.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2025 18:07 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro come in four distinct colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 7 Pro offers AI based features on compatible phones
  • The headset also offers support for Microsoft's Swift Pair feature
  • The Realme Buds Air 7 is equipped with dual DAC audio processing chips
Realme Buds Air 7 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in China on Wednesday. The new TWS headset from the Chinese tech brand was released alongside the Realme GT 7. The Realme Buds Air 7 Pro is sold in four distinct colour options and features an in-ear design. It supports active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 52dB. The headset is equipped with dual dynamic drivers and has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. It is claimed to deliver up to 48 hours of total battery life, including the charging case.

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Price, Availability

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro price is set at CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 5,000) in China. The TWS headset is available in Blazing Red, Fengchi Green, Silver Lime and Speed ​​White colour options, via the company's website.

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Specifications

The newly announced Realme Buds Air 7 Pro is equipped with a 11mm woofer and 6mm micro-plane tweeter, along with dual N52 neodymium magnets for improved bass response. It has a 20Hz–40,000Hz frequency response range. It offers supports for 3D spatial audio and features dual DAC audio processing chips to process audio signals of different frequency bands separately. 

Like the other recent TWS headsets released by the company, Realme Buds Air 7 Pro have ANC functionality that is claimed to eliminate unwanted noise up to 52dB for a better audio experience. It has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and features Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with support for AAC, LHDC5.0 and SBC codecs. 

The wireless headset offers AI-assisted real-time conversation translation, with support 32 languages​​, including Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean. It also features touch controls that allow users to answer or reject calls, control volume, and adjust playlists with a few taps on the earbuds. 

Realme says that the new wireless heaadset has a 45ms low latency mode for gamers. It is Hi-Res Audio certified and offers a real-time adaptive noise reduction feature for calls. Realme says it offers support's Microsoft's Swift Pair feature. The audio device can be paired with both Android and iOS devices via the Realme Link app.

When ANC is turned off, the Realme Buds Air 7 Pro are said to deliver up to 48 hours of playtime on a single charge, including the case. With ANC, they are claimed to last up to 20 hours. The case houses a 530mAh battery, while each earbud packs a 62mAh battery. The total charging time required to fill both the charging case and earbuds is 120 minutes.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
