Realme 15 5G to Use a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ SoC; Camera, Display Details Tipped

Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G have 7,000mAh batteries with support for 80W wired charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 July 2025 14:29 IST
Realme 15 5G to Use a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ SoC; Camera, Display Details Tipped

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 15 5G will be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, and Velvet Green shades

Highlights
  • Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G are teased to have IP69-rated build
  • Both phones are said to feature 6.8-inch displays
  • Realme 15 5G is said to feature a 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor
Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G are confirmed to launch in India on July 24. While the brand has started teasing the devices officially, some additional specifications have leaked online. The vanilla model will ship with MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ SoC, whereas the Realme 15 Pro 5G is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The phones are teased to come in three colourways. The Realme 15 5G series will have a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. Both phones are said to feature 6.8-inch displays.

Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G Specifications Revealed

Realme's India website has listed the Realme 15 5G series, confirming some of their specifications. The vanilla model has a 7.66mm thick profile, and it runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ SoC. The Realme 15 Pro 5G is confirmed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, and it measures 7.69mm in thickness.

The vanilla Realme 15 5G is teased to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The Realme 15 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 sensor.

Both phones have a 4D curve+ 'hyperglow' display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is touted to deliver a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate and 6,500 nits peak brightness. The screens have Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G have an IP69-rated build.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G pack 7,000mAh batteries with support for 80W wired charging. The former is claimed to provide up to 83 hours of Spotify playtime on a single charge, while the latter is advertised to deliver up to 113 hours of Spotify playtime on a single charge. They are confirmed to offer AI-based features including Edit Genie, AI Party Mode, and AI MagicGlow 2.0.

Meanwhile, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) on X has revealed more specifications of the upcoming Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G. According to the tipster, the phones will have 6.8-inch displays with 1.5K resolution, 50-megapixel selfie cameras, and optical in-display fingerprint sensors.

The dual rear camera unit of the Realme 15 5G is said to include an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor. Meanwhile, the Realme 15 Pro 5G's triple rear camera setup is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Ultrawide sensor.

The main differences between the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G appear to be the chipset, camera units, and a slight increase in thickness. The lineup will be launched in India on July 24 at 7pm IST. The Realme 15 5G is confirmed to be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, and Velvet Green shades. The Pro variant will be sold in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green finishes.

