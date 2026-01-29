Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in China on Thursday, alongside the Turbo 5 Max, during the company's January launch event. The new smartphones are currently available for purchase in the country via the company's website. While the Redmi Turbo 5 Max is offered in four colour options, the standard Redmi Turbo 5 is on sale in three shades. The Redmi Turbo 5 Max is backed by a 9,000mAh battery. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Both Redmi handsets are equipped with a dual rear camera setup.

Redmi Turbo 5 Series Price, Availability

Redmi Turbo 5 price in China is set at CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 30,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Interestingly, both the 12GB+512GB and 16GB+256GB variants cost CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 34,000). The top-of-the-line option, offering 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, costs CNY 2,899 (about Rs. 38,000). The handset is offered in Auspicious Cloud White, Shadow Black, and Shallow Sea Blue (translated from Chinese) colourways.

On the other hand, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max price in China starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage option, while the 16GB+256GB configuration costs CNY 2,799 (about Rs. 37,000).

The variants featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage options are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 40,000) and CNY 3,299 (about Rs. 44,000), respectively. It is available in Auspicious Cloud White, Sea Breeze Blue, Shadow Black, and Sun Orange (translated from Chinese) shades.

Both models in the Redmi Turbo 5 series are currently available to purchase in China via Xiaomi's online store.

Redmi Turbo 5 Series Specifications, Features

The Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max are dual SIM smartphones that run on Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The standard Redmi Turbo 5 sports a 6.59-inch (1,268x2,756 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 480Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, 68.7 billion colours, Dolby Vision, and support for HDR10+ content.

Its screen also features Wet Hand Touch 2.0 for improved touch response with wet or damp fingers. Meanwhile, the Turbo 5 Max is equipped with a 6.83-inch (1,280x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with the same screen refresh rate, colours, touch sampling rate, and brightness level.

While the Redmi Turbo 5 Max is powered by an octa core 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, delivering a peak speed of 3.73GHz, the Turbo 5 ships with an octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, clocked at 3.4GHz. Both handsets feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The phones ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Redmi Turbo 5 series features a dual rear camera unit, with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. While the Turbo 5 Max carries a 50-megapixel (f/1.5) Light Hunter 600 primary rear camera, the Turbo 5 gets a 50-megapixel (f/1.5) Sony IMX882 main shooter. Both handsets feature 20-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls. The two are capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/60fps.

The Redmi Turbo 5 Max packs a 9,000mAh battery, while the Turbo 5 is backed by a 7,560mAh cell. The handsets support 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. Both phones support 5G, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity. The Turbo 5 Max supports Wi-Fi 7, and the Turbo 5 supports Wi-Fi 6. The Max model measures 162.99x77.93x8.15mm in dimensions, and weighs about 219g. On the other hand, the Turbo 5 measures 157.53x75.19x8.18mm in dimensions, while weighing about 204g.