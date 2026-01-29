Technology News
Redmi Turbo 5 Max Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Redmi Turbo 5 Tags Along: Price, Specifications

Redmi Turbo 5 Max and Turbo 5 are now on sale in China via the Xiaomi's store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 January 2026 18:30 IST
Redmi Turbo 5 Max Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Redmi Turbo 5 Tags Along: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Turbo 5 Max features a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 Max is offered in four colourways
  • Redmi Turbo 5 features a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip
  • The new Turbo 5 sports a 6.59-inch display
Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in China on Thursday, alongside the Turbo 5 Max, during the company's January launch event. The new smartphones are currently available for purchase in the country via the company's website. While the Redmi Turbo 5 Max is offered in four colour options, the standard Redmi Turbo 5 is on sale in three shades. The Redmi Turbo 5 Max is backed by a 9,000mAh battery. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Both Redmi handsets are equipped with a dual rear camera setup.

Redmi Turbo 5 Series Price, Availability

Redmi Turbo 5 price in China is set at CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 30,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Interestingly, both the 12GB+512GB and 16GB+256GB variants cost CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 34,000). The top-of-the-line option, offering 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, costs CNY 2,899 (about Rs. 38,000). The handset is offered in Auspicious Cloud White, Shadow Black, and Shallow Sea Blue (translated from Chinese) colourways.

On the other hand, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max price in China starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage option, while the 16GB+256GB configuration costs CNY 2,799 (about Rs. 37,000).

The variants featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage options are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 40,000) and CNY 3,299 (about Rs. 44,000), respectively. It is available in Auspicious Cloud White, Sea Breeze Blue, Shadow Black, and Sun Orange (translated from Chinese) shades.

Both models in the Redmi Turbo 5 series are currently available to purchase in China via Xiaomi's online store.

redmi turbo 5 max

Redmi Turbo 5 Series Specifications, Features

The Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max are dual SIM smartphones that run on Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The standard Redmi Turbo 5 sports a 6.59-inch (1,268x2,756 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 480Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, 68.7 billion colours, Dolby Vision, and support for HDR10+ content.

Its screen also features Wet Hand Touch 2.0 for improved touch response with wet or damp fingers. Meanwhile, the Turbo 5 Max is equipped with a 6.83-inch (1,280x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with the same screen refresh rate, colours, touch sampling rate, and brightness level.

While the Redmi Turbo 5 Max is powered by an octa core 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, delivering a peak speed of 3.73GHz, the Turbo 5 ships with an octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, clocked at 3.4GHz. Both handsets feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The phones ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Redmi Turbo 5 series features a dual rear camera unit, with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. While the Turbo 5 Max carries a 50-megapixel (f/1.5) Light Hunter 600 primary rear camera, the Turbo 5 gets a 50-megapixel (f/1.5) Sony IMX882 main shooter. Both handsets feature 20-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls. The two are capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/60fps.

The Redmi Turbo 5 Max packs a 9,000mAh battery, while the Turbo 5 is backed by a 7,560mAh cell. The handsets support 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. Both phones support 5G, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity. The Turbo 5 Max supports Wi-Fi 7, and the Turbo 5 supports Wi-Fi 6. The Max model measures 162.99x77.93x8.15mm in dimensions, and weighs about 219g. On the other hand, the Turbo 5 measures 157.53x75.19x8.18mm in dimensions, while weighing about 204g.

Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,280x2,772 pixels
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,560mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
Further reading: Redmi Turbo 5 Max, Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Turbo 5 Max Launch, Redmi Turbo 5 Launch, Redmi Turbo 5 Max Price, Redmi Turbo 5 Price, Redmi Turbo 5 Max Specifications, Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro First Impressions

