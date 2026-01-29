Vivo X200T was recently launched in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. The new Vivo X series smartphone is designed to compete with Android flagships such as the Motorola Signature and the OnePlus 15R. All three devices are available in a similar price bracket, feature comparable display sizes, large batteries and are equipped with advanced rear camera systems. Among them, the OnePlus 15R is the most affordable option, while Vivo and Motorola's handsets are similarly priced.

Here's a comparison of the Vivo X200T, Motorola Signature, and OnePlus 15R based on their specifications, features, and price in India, to help you decide which one to pick based on your needs.

Vivo X200T vs Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Price in India

Vivo X200T: Vivo X200T price in India is set at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 69,999. You can get it in Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black colourways.

Motorola Signature: Pricing for the Motorola Signature in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 69,999, respectively. It comes in Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive colourways.

OnePlus 15R: OnePlus 15R price in India is set at Rs. 47,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The same 512GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 52,999. It is available in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colourways.

Vivo X200T vs Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Display, Design

Vivo X200T: The Vivo X200T features a 6.67-inch (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole punch design, and the display is touted to deliver 5,000 nits peak brightness and 460ppi pixel density. It measures 160 x 74.2 x 7.9mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 203g.

Vivo X200T

Photo Credit: Vivo

Motorola Signature: The Motorola Signature sports a 6.83-inch full-HD+ (1,272x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, and 450 ppi pixel density. It has a hole punch cutout for selfies shooter and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It measures 162.1x76.4x6.99mm in dimensions, and weighs about 186g.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R sports a 6.8-inch Super HD (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO Extreme AMOLED display, with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display is touted to offer up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness and 450ppi pixel density. It also features a hole-punch display design. It measures 163.4x77x8.3mm in dimensions, while weighing about 219g.

Vivo X200T vs Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Processor

Vivo X200T: Vivo X200T runs on a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It comes pre-installed with Android 16-based Origin OS 6.

Motorola Signature: The Motorola Signature runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It runs on Android 16, along with Motorola's Hello UI.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R is equipped with Qualcomm's octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It comes with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

Vivo X200T vs Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Camera

Vivo X200T: Vivo X200T is equipped with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It also sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Motorola Signature: The Motorola Signature features a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-500 selfie camera.

OnePlus 15R and Motorola Signature

OnePlus 15R: OnePlus 15R has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary shooter with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo X200T vs Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15R: Battery, Dimensions

Vivo X200T: The Vivo X200T is backed by a 6,200mAh battery, with support for 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. It measures 160 x 74.2 x 7.9mm and weighs 203g.

Motorola Signature: The Motorola Signature carries a 5,200mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It supports 10W wireless and 5W wired reverse charging. It measures 162.1x76.4x6.99mm and weighs around 186g.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R houses a 7,400mAh silicon carbon battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It measures 163.4x77x8.3mm in dimensions, and weighs about 219g.

Vivo X200T and Motorola Signature have IP68 + IP69-rated build for protection against dust and water ingress, while the OnePlus 15R has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings.

FAQ

Q. Which chipset powers the Vivo X200T?

The Vivo X200T runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Q. What are the colour options of Vivo X200T?

The Vivo X200T is launched in Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black colourways

Q. What is the battery capacity of Vivo X200T?

The Vivo X200T is backed by a 6,200mAh battery.