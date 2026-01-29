Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro First Impressions

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro offer an interesting set of features. Check out the first impressions to know more.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 January 2026 18:29 IST
Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro First Impressions

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series price in India starts at Rs. 29,999.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ comes with a faux leather finish
  • The Redmi Note 15 Pro series features a 200-megapixel dual rear camera
  • The handsets offer 120Hz AMOLED displays
Advertisement

Redmi has expanded its Redmi Note lineup with two new smartphones: Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro. The latest handsets from the company come equipped with an interesting set of features and a premium design language. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is the hero product here with a more premium appeal, while the Note 15 Pro appeals to the mid-range segment.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 39,999. Lastly, the top-end option with 12GB + 512GB is available at Rs. 43,999. Moving on, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 31,999.

1 Redmi Note 15 Pro series

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series offers a premium design language.

Let's start with the design language of both smartphones. To start with, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ brings all the premium elements to the table. The handset is Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue. Although the Black and Blue colour option comes with a glass finish, the Coffee Mocha variant offers a faux leather finish. I got the Mocha variant for the review, and it sure looks premium in hand. The rear panel is prominently placed in the middle, with Redmi branding at the bottom.

The frame is minutely curved along the edges, making it easier to hold. Unlike the Redmi Note 15 Pro, the front panel is curved for a more seamless experience. The volume controls and power on/off button are on the right, while the speaker, USB Type-C port, and SIM slot are at the bottom.

3 Redmi Note 15 Pro series

The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus is available in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue, while the Pro model comes in Carbon Black, Silver Ash and Mirage Blue.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a flat-frame design. The back panel offers a glossy finish under the sunlight, while the front panel is flat. The controls and port placement are similar to those of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+. That said, the Redmi Note 15 Pro is slightly slimmer at 7.96mm, compared to the Plus variant, which measures 8.47mm. Both devices feel well-balanced when you hold them in your hand, which is a good thing.

Coming to the display, both the models feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1280 pixels. Both phones offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, 12-bit colour depth, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The display looks good during the initial testing, and the Victus 2 protection surely adds some peace of mind for scratches or accidental drops.

4 Redmi Note 15 Pro series

Both handsets are equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display.

Performance is where you will notice a significant difference. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, while the Pro Plus variant comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Both models run Android 15 with HyperOS 2 on top. The company is claiming three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches with both phones. We are yet to check for the performance, so stay tuned with us.

7 Redmi Note 15 Pro

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series runs Android 15.

Both models feature a dual-camera setup. The handsets come with a 200-megapixel primary Samsung HPE sensor with f/1.7 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX355 sensor. On the front, the Note 15 Pro packs a 20-megapixel shooter, while the Pro+ offers a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ features a 6,580mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 15 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery, and it supports 45W fast charging. That being said, both models sure look interesting, though the competition is also tough in this segment. In order to know in-depth about both the devices, stay tuned with us for a detailed review of both the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and the Redmi Note 15 Pro.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G Price in India
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Tecno Camon 50 Listed on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List

Related Stories

Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro First Impressions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200T Review
  2. CERN Experiments Confirm Early Universe Behaved Like a Near-Perfect Fluid
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro First Impressions
  4. Adobe Express Premium Is Now Free for One Year for All Airtel Users
  5. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Onli
  6. Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. iQOO 15 Ultra Lands on Geekbench Ahead of Launch on February 4
  8. NASA's TESS Captures First Images of Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
  9. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Redmi Turbo 5 Tags Along
  10. Realme P4 Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. CERN Experiments Confirm Early Universe Behaved Like a Near-Perfect Fluid
  2. NASA’s TESS Captures First Images of Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
  3. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. The Wrecking Crew Starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Now Streaming: What You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Buds 8 Pro Launched With ANC, Hi-Res Audio and Up to 36 Hours of Total Battery Life
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Surfaces on IMEI Database, Could Launch Soon
  7. Champion OTT Release: Where To Watch Roshan Meka’s Telugu Sports Drama Online?
  8. Nothing Won't Launch a Flagship Model in 2026; Company to Focus on Nothing Phone 4a and Audio Products, Carl Pei Says
  9. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Redmi Turbo 5 Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  10. Ponies Starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson Now Available for Streaming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »