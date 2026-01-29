Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro First Impressions

Redmi has expanded its Redmi Note lineup with two new smartphones: Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro. The latest handsets from the company come equipped with an interesting set of features and a premium design language. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is the hero product here with a more premium appeal, while the Note 15 Pro appeals to the mid-range segment.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 39,999. Lastly, the top-end option with 12GB + 512GB is available at Rs. 43,999. Moving on, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 31,999.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series offers a premium design language.

Let's start with the design language of both smartphones. To start with, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ brings all the premium elements to the table. The handset is Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue. Although the Black and Blue colour option comes with a glass finish, the Coffee Mocha variant offers a faux leather finish. I got the Mocha variant for the review, and it sure looks premium in hand. The rear panel is prominently placed in the middle, with Redmi branding at the bottom.

The frame is minutely curved along the edges, making it easier to hold. Unlike the Redmi Note 15 Pro, the front panel is curved for a more seamless experience. The volume controls and power on/off button are on the right, while the speaker, USB Type-C port, and SIM slot are at the bottom.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus is available in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue, while the Pro model comes in Carbon Black, Silver Ash and Mirage Blue.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a flat-frame design. The back panel offers a glossy finish under the sunlight, while the front panel is flat. The controls and port placement are similar to those of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+. That said, the Redmi Note 15 Pro is slightly slimmer at 7.96mm, compared to the Plus variant, which measures 8.47mm. Both devices feel well-balanced when you hold them in your hand, which is a good thing.

Coming to the display, both the models feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1280 pixels. Both phones offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, 12-bit colour depth, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The display looks good during the initial testing, and the Victus 2 protection surely adds some peace of mind for scratches or accidental drops.

Both handsets are equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display.

Performance is where you will notice a significant difference. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, while the Pro Plus variant comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Both models run Android 15 with HyperOS 2 on top. The company is claiming three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches with both phones. We are yet to check for the performance, so stay tuned with us.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series runs Android 15.

Both models feature a dual-camera setup. The handsets come with a 200-megapixel primary Samsung HPE sensor with f/1.7 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX355 sensor. On the front, the Note 15 Pro packs a 20-megapixel shooter, while the Pro+ offers a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ features a 6,580mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 15 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery, and it supports 45W fast charging. That being said, both models sure look interesting, though the competition is also tough in this segment. In order to know in-depth about both the devices, stay tuned with us for a detailed review of both the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and the Redmi Note 15 Pro.