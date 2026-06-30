The Redmi K90 Ultra was launched in China on Tuesday with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The new Redmi K series phone comes in three colourways and features a D2 AI chip for gaming and graphics. The Redmi K90 Ultra features an 8,550mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It boasts a 6.83-inch display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate and carries a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Redmi K90 Ultra Price, Availability

In China, the Redmi K90 Ultra is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for both the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 47,000) and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 50,000), respectively.

The new phone is available in Space Silver, Shadow Black and Sky Blue (translated from Chinese) colours.

Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM Redmi K90 Ultra runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and features a 6.83-inch AMOLED 1.5K(1,280×2,772 pixels) display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, and an instantaneous touch sampling rate of up to 3,500Hz. The display supports HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision. The panel is touted to deliver up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

The Redmi K90 Ultra runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, manufactured using TSMC's second-generation 3nm process. The chipset is paired with an Adreno GPU and Qualcomm's AI Engine. The phone includes a D2 AI gaming graphics chip for improved resolution and frame rate during gaming. The phone packs up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It has an active cooling fan that is claimed to drop the temperature by approximately 10° C within 100 seconds.

For optics, the Redmi K90 Ultra has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 primary camera featuring a 1/1.55-inch sensor. The main sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K90 Ultra include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS, NavIC, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, and A-GNSS. It has dual symmetrical stereo speakers tuned by Bose. The speakers have Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certifications.

Sensors onboard are accelerometer, electronic compass, ambient colour temperature sensor, optical proximity sensor, dual light sensors, flicker sensor, infrared blaster, X-axis linear vibration motor, and gyroscope,

The Redmi K90 Ultra has an 8,550mAh cell with support for 100W wired fast charging. The phone will include a 100W GaN charger in the retail box. It supports 22.5W wired reverse charging. It features Xiaomi's Surge P3 charging chip and Surge G2 battery management chip. The phone measures 162.91 × 77.93 × 8.18mm and weighs 227g.