Samsung Galaxy Buds Core were launched in India on Thursday. The TWS earphones are equipped with dynamic drivers that are claimed to offer deep sound with powerful bass. They support active noise cancellation (ANC) and noise call reduction features. They are claimed to offer the segment's best call quality. The earphones get integrated intuitive Galaxy AI features and have wingtips on each earbud that is said to ensure a comfortable fit. The Galaxy Buds Core will go on sale in the country starting June 27.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core price in India is set at Rs. 4,999, the company revealed in a press release. Customers can avail of no-cost EMI benefits for up to 12 months, starting at Rs. 417 per month. Buyers who get the earphones alongside the Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, or Galaxy A56 will enjoy a flat discount of Rs. 1,000.

The Galaxy Buds Core earphones are offered in Black and White colour options. They will be available for purchase in the country starting June 27 via the Samsung India website, Amazon and select offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core come with dynamic drivers and support ANC as well as call noise reduction features. Each earbud is equipped with a three-mic system. The earphones feature a wingtip design, which the company claims can offer a comfortable and secure fit even during strenuous movements.

The Galaxy Core Buds support Galaxy AI's Interpreter feature, enabling real-time, two-way face-to-face translation. When one person speaks in their native language, the earbuds are said to capture the speech and instantly deliver a translated version to the listener. The listener can then reply in their own language, with the system translating the response in real time—ensuring a seamless, uninterrupted conversation.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Core earphones also offer touch controls for music playback and other actions. They support multi-device connectivity and an Auto Switch feature. They are compatible with the Samsung Find app as well.

The UAE listing of the Galaxy Buds Core reveals that they offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The earphones come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. With the charging case, they are claimed to deliver up to 35 hours of battery life without ANC, and up to 20 hours with ANC enabled on a single charge.