Samsung Galaxy Buds Core were expected to be introduced alongside the next generation of Galaxy foldables on July 9. However, the South Korean tech conglomerate has now teased a launch date much earlier than its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. A microsite dedicated to the launch on an e-commerce platform teases that the true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earphones will go on sale in India on June 27. This hints towards their possible debut on the same day.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core are speculated to be the successor to 2023's original Galaxy Buds FE. According to a teaser page on the Amazon India website, the sale of the TWS earphones in India will begin on June 27 at 12:00 pm IST. It is likely. that Samsung could do a soft launch for the Galaxy Buds Core on the same day.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core teaser page on Amazon

Photo Credit: Amazon

The teaser page does not contain any other information apart from the confirmation of their availability. However, it does reveal that Amazon will be one of the channels through which buyers will be able to purchase the Galaxy Buds Core.

Previously, the TWS earphones were expected to arrive at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9. However, Samsung's recent teaser refutes these claims. Notably, the Galaxy Buds Core were previously also listed on Samsung UAE's website for a short period which shed light on their likely specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Specifications (Expected)

Past reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core will be offered in two simple colour options — black and white. The TWS earphones are said to come with an IP54-rated build for protection against dust and water penetration. They may offer touch-based controls via a sensor on the back of each earbud.

Leaks also claim that the Galaxy Buds Core will debut with support for active noise cancellation (ANC). Further, they are speculated to have several features backed by artificial intelligence (AI) as part of the Galaxy AI suite. For example, users may be able to take advantage of Interpreter mode and Live Translate features for translation in real time when paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone.

In terms of connectivity, the TWS earphones may offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and support for A2DP, AVRCP, and HFP Bluetooth profiles. They could also get AAC, SBC, and Scalable codec support. Samsung is also reported to bump up the battery to 100mAh per earbud, while the charging case could have a 500mAh battery capacity.

