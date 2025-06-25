Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core to Be Available for Purchase in India on June 27

Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy Buds Core in black and white colour options.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2025 15:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core to Be Available for Purchase in India on June 27

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (pictured) are the upcoming successor to the Galaxy Buds FE

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Core are teased to go on sale on Amazon on June 27
  • June 26 is speculated to be their launch date in India
  • The TWS earphones may support Galaxy AI features and ANC
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core were expected to be introduced alongside the next generation of Galaxy foldables on July 9. However, the South Korean tech conglomerate has now teased a launch date much earlier than its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. A microsite dedicated to the launch on an e-commerce platform teases that the true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earphones will go on sale in India on June 27. This hints towards their possible debut on the same day.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Launch Date

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core are speculated to be the successor to 2023's original Galaxy Buds FE. According to a teaser page on the Amazon India website, the sale of the TWS earphones in India will begin on June 27 at 12:00 pm IST. It is likely. that Samsung could do a soft launch for the Galaxy Buds Core on the same day. 

samsung galaxy buds core amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Core

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core teaser page on Amazon
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

The teaser page does not contain any other information apart from the confirmation of their availability. However, it does reveal that Amazon will be one of the channels through which buyers will be able to purchase the Galaxy Buds Core.

Previously, the TWS earphones were expected to arrive at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9. However, Samsung's recent teaser refutes these claims. Notably, the Galaxy Buds Core were previously also listed on Samsung UAE's website for a short period which shed light on their likely specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Specifications (Expected)

Past reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core will be offered in two simple colour options — black and white. The TWS earphones are said to come with an IP54-rated build for protection against dust and water penetration. They may offer touch-based controls via a sensor on the back of each earbud.

Leaks also claim that the Galaxy Buds Core will debut with support for active noise cancellation (ANC). Further, they are speculated to have several features backed by artificial intelligence (AI) as part of the Galaxy AI suite. For example, users may be able to take advantage of Interpreter mode and Live Translate features for translation in real time when paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone.

In terms of connectivity, the TWS earphones may offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and support for A2DP, AVRCP, and HFP Bluetooth profiles. They could also get AAC, SBC, and Scalable codec support. Samsung is also reported to bump up the battery to 100mAh per earbud, while the charging case could have a 500mAh battery capacity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds Core, Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Features, Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds Core launch date
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
iPhone 17 Pro Rear Camera Module Design Spotted via Leaked Dummy Unit Images

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core to Be Available for Purchase in India on June 27
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F7 5G With 7,550mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Everything We Know Ahead of India Launch
  3. BSNL Launches Portal for Doorstep Delivery of SIM Cards
  4. JBL Endurance Zone Open-Ear Sports Earphones With IP68 Rating Launched
  5. Vu Vibe DV TV Launched in India With 4K QLED Screen, Integrated Soundbar
  6. Google's Pixel 10 to Reportedly Skip These Features
  7. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Now on Sale in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
  8. You Can Now Generate Realistic AI Voiceovers With ElevenLabs' Mobile App
  9. OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  10. The Verdict OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Courtroom Thriller Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Introduces Gemini Robotics On-Device AI Model, Can Adapt to Different Types of Robots
  2. Oppo Reno 14F 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core to Be Available for Purchase in India on June 27
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Rear Camera Module Design Spotted via Leaked Dummy Unit Images
  5. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
  6. ElevenLabs Launches AI Text-to-Speech Generation App for Android and iOS
  7. Google Chrome for Android Now Lets You Move Address Bar to the Bottom of the App
  8. Honor Magic V5 Battery Capacity Teased; Alleged Unboxing Video Suggests Specifications
  9. JBL Endurance Zone Open-Ear Sports Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
  10. Microsoft Reportedly Planning 'Substantial' Layoffs at Xbox Division Next Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »