This Diwali, skip the usual sweets and sweaters and surprise your loved ones with a gift that truly sparks joy. From budget-friendly 5G smartphones like the Redmi A4 5G and Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, to entertainment-ready tablets such as the OnePlus Pad Lite and Lenovo Idea Tab, there's something for everyone during the festive sale. Fitness enthusiasts will love smartwatches like the Redmi Watch 5 Lite or Noise Pulse Hyper, while music lovers can groove with OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds Core. Here are the best gadget gifts for Diwali 2025.

Diwali 2025 Gift Ideas: Mobile Phones and Other Gadgets

Redmi A4 5G

If you're looking for an affordable 5G smartphone priced under Rs. 10,000 to gift to a family member, you can consider the Redmi A4 5G, which features a 6.88-inch 120Hz LCD screen. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone has a 50-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, and runs on a 5,160mAh battery that supports 18W charging. It offers up to 128GB of built-in storage, and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an IP52 rating. Available on Amazon for Rs. 7,499, it makes a great Diwali gift for your loved ones.

Buy the Redmi A4 5G

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is another budget-friendly 5G smartphone, which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 32-megapixel rear camera. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging, an IP64 rating, and MIL-STD-810H durability. Available on Amazon for Rs. 9,499, its combination of performance, camera, and rugged build makes it a thoughtful Diwali gift this year.

Buy the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

OnePlus Pad Lite

A feature-packed tablet that was recently launched in India worth considering as a gift is the OnePlus Pad Lite. It sports an 11-inch 90Hz LCD screen, and should be good for watching movies and shows on the go, as it has quad speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification. The OnePlus Pad Lite features a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, and houses 5-megapixel front and rear cameras. The 9,340mAh battery supports 33W fast charging. Available on Amazon for Rs. 15,999, the OnePlus Pad Lite is an excellent Diwali gift, offering a strong combination of performance, a vivid display, and immersive audio for loved ones who enjoy both work and play.

Buy the OnePlus Pad Lite

Lenovo Idea Tab

The Lenovo Idea Tab is an entry-level tablet featuring an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos-tuned quad speakers. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The 7,040mAh battery supports 20W fast charging. Available on Amazon for Rs. 16,990, the Lenovo Idea Tab is a thoughtful Diwali gift, offering a smooth performance, high-resolution display, and rich audio experience for loved ones who enjoy movies, games, and productivity.

Buy the Lenovo Idea Tab

Redmi Watch 5 Lite

Picking an affordable fitness tracker can be challenging, as these are several options under Rs. 5,000. However, you can consider the Redmi Watch 5 Lite, which features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, supports over 150 sports modes, and multiple health trackers, including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. It runs on HyperOS, supports GPS, Bluetooth calling, and Amazon Alexa, and offers 5 ATM water resistance. With a 470mAh battery lasting up to 18 days, the smartwatch combines functionality and style. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 3,299, and makes a practical and helpful Diwali gift for people who want to stay fit and connected.

Buy the Redmi Watch 5 Lite

Noise Pulse Hyper

The Noise Pulse Hyper is a lightweight smartwatch designed to keep you active and connected. It features a vivid 1.85-inch display for easy viewing of notifications, stats, and time. The watch supports over 100 sports modes, from running and cycling to yoga and high-intensity workouts, and comes with AI-customizable watch faces. With 1ATM water resistance and a battery life of up to 21 days, it's built for daily use without frequent charging. Available on Amazon for Rs. 1,399, it makes a fun and useful Diwali gift for fitness enthusiasts.

Buy the Noise Pulse Hyper

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

Launched last year, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are true wireless earphones that offer up to 49dB active noise cancellation (ANC), dual-device connectivity, and customizable equaliser settings via the Hey Melody app. Each earbud features a 12.4mm driver and a three-mic system for clearer calls, while the 440mAh charging case delivers a total battery life of up to 44 hours. With an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance, these TWS earphones are available on Amazon for Rs. 2,599, making them a great choice for music lovers.

Buy the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core

One of the best deals on TWS headsets during the ongoing Amazon Diwali 2025 sale lets you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core at an extremely low price. This TWS headset has dynamic drivers, and supports ANC, call noise reduction, a three-mic system, and wing tips for a secure fit. Galaxy AI support enables real-time translation, while touch controls, multi-device connectivity, and IP54 water resistance enhance usability. The buds are claimed to offer up to 35 hours of battery life with the case. It's available via Amazon for Rs. 3,899 with an additional Rs. 1,000 coupon discount, they make an affordable and tech-savvy Diwali gift for loved ones.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.