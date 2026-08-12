Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Hearing Aid Feature Gets FDA Clearance, to Roll Out in Q4 2026

Samsung Galaxy Buds Hearing Aid Feature Gets FDA Clearance, to Roll Out in Q4 2026

The Hearing Aid feature uses the audiogram to adjust amplification for each user.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 11:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds Hearing Aid Feature Gets FDA Clearance, to Roll Out in Q4 2026

Samsung will launch the features in Q4 2026

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Galaxy Buds will offer a built-in hearing test for users
  • The new feature will support users with mild hearing loss
  • Samsung will add hearing aid support to select Galaxy Buds
Advertisement

Samsung has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for a new hearing aid feature for its Galaxy Buds. The feature will expand the earbuds' hearing health capabilities by offering sound amplification based on individual hearing needs. Samsung is also introducing a built-in hearing test to assess users' hearing and help personalise the experience. The company will bring these features to compatible Galaxy Buds models in the US and select approved markets later this year, adding hearing support to its wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Get Hearing Aid Support After FDA Clearance

According to Samsung, the FDA clearance covers the company's Hearing Aid feature for users aged 18 and above with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. It will allow compatible Galaxy Buds to provide over-the-counter hearing assistance without a prescription. Samsung notes that the feature is not a replacement for diagnosis or treatment from a qualified clinician.

VoltSamsung Discussion
Explore More...

The Galaxy Buds hearing health system includes Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features, both accessible through the Buds menu in Settings without a separate app. The self-administered Hearing Test takes around five minutes and uses pure-tone audiometry to examine each ear individually. It generates an audiogram and places hearing ability into one of five categories: normal, mild, moderate, severe or profound hearing loss. Samsung has registered the test as Software as a Medical Device and says its results are comparable in accuracy to a professional audiologist's evaluation.

The Hearing Aid feature uses the audiogram to adjust amplification for each user. It can boost sounds that may be difficult to hear, including higher frequencies, whispers and distant voices. Noise elimination and beamforming are also included, with beamforming helping focus on sounds in front of the wearer while reducing background noise. The system uses the NAL-NL2 fitting formula, which Samsung describes as a recognised clinical standard for prescription hearing aids.

Samsung developed the technology with the National Acoustic Laboratories and Samsung Medical Centre, and clinical studies were carried out at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, San Jose State University and the University of Memphis, according to the press release. Users will also be able to view noise exposure levels and Hearing Test results in Samsung Health.

The South Korean tech giant first introduced hearing support on the Galaxy Buds+ in 2020 through a Personal Sound Amplification Product feature. The feature was clinically validated in 2021 to help people with hearing loss communicate in everyday situations.

The FDA clearance makes Samsung one of the companies offering hearing aid features through wireless earbuds. Apple also offers a hearing test to adjust amplification and has expanded its hearing health features to more than 150 countries and regions.

The Hearing Aid and Hearing Test features will arrive on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in the US and select approved markets in Q4 2026. A compatible Galaxy device running One UI 8 or later is required, while availability may vary by market, model and paired device.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Premium design
  • Robust, powerful sound
  • Good ANC
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • No true multipoint support
  • Many features require a Samsung phone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Samsung Hearing Aid, Hearing Aid, Hearing Test, FDA
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iOS 27 Beta 5 Update Reportedly Reveals Six Unreleased iPhones; iPhone Ultra, iPhone Air 2 Referenced

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds Hearing Aid Feature Gets FDA Clearance, to Roll Out in Q4 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Buds 4 Pro Get FDA-Cleared Hearing Aid
  2. This Flagship Oppo Tablet Could Launch in India Soon
  3. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Will Launch With This 2K Resolution Display
  4. Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Lifted Sales of Spider-Man 2 on PS5 and PC
  5. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Full Specifications List Revealed via China Telecom Site
  6. Vivo X500 Series Design, Display and Camera Details Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme 16x 5G Debuts in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  8. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Could Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Total Solar Eclipse Today: How to Watch Live Online, Timings, Safety Tips, and More
  2. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Display and Design Details Confirmed Ahead of August 18 Launch
  3. Spotify Will Label AI-Generated Artist Profiles With New AI Persona Badge
  4. Sony Announces Limited-Edition Marvel's Wolverine PS5 Bundle and Accessories in Striking See-Through Designs
  5. Redmi Note 17 Goes on Sale in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 Chip, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme 16x 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Pad 5 Pro India Launch Tipped as Tablet Appears on BIS Certification Website
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Durability Test Shows Strong Build, Fragile Inner Screen
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds Hearing Aid Feature Gets FDA Clearance, to Roll Out in Q4 2026
  10. iOS 27 Beta 5 Update Reportedly Reveals Six Unreleased iPhones; iPhone Ultra, iPhone Air 2 Referenced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »