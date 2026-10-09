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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 40,000 From Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering a 10 percent discount on select debit and credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 11:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 40,000 From Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is offering discounts on the Redmi Turbo 5

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is offering cashback
  • You can save up to Rs. 22,000 on your next mid-range handset
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 started on October 8
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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 has entered its second day. The sale event is in full swing, offering discounts and cashback on various electronics, including smartwatches, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, Bluetooth speakers, microwave ovens, and chimneys. The e-commerce giant has also listed various deals on mid-range smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo, and Redmi, especially in the under Rs. 40,000 price range. Apart from direct price cuts, you can avail cashback and exchange bonuses on your next purchase to maximise your savings.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Offers on Phones Under Rs. 40,000

If you are planning to buy your first smartphone or upgrade to a new model, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering various options under Rs. 40,000. With direct price cuts, cashback, credit and debit card discounts, and exchange bonuses, the smartphones that were priced above Rs. 40,000 are now available with up to a Rs. 22,000 discount. The e-commerce giant is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit and debit cards and credit card EMI transactions. You can also avail a 5 percent cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

The Redmi Turbo 5, which is the first Turbo series phone from the company in India, is available at a discounted price of Rs. 35,999, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 54,999. This marks a price drop of Rs. 19,000. Similarly, you can get your hands on the Vivo S2 at an effective price of Rs. 39,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 42,999.

Here is the list of the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 40,000 that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. It is worth noting that the figures mentioned below are effective prices, which include bank offers and cashback. You can also check the best deals on phones under Rs. 30,000 and handsets under Rs. 20,000, based on your budget.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Top Deals on Phones Under Rs. 40,000

Model List Price Sale Price  Product Link
Vivo S2 Rs. 42,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Rs. 37,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z11 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z11xa Rs. 40,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Redmi Turbo 5 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 17 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 26,499 Buy Now
Redmi 17 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A56 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Rs. 46,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo S2

Vivo S2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great standby battery life
  • Impressive viewing angles
  • Decent night-time photography
  • Lag-free UI
  • Marble-like finish on the rear panel looks good
  • Bad
  • Tends to capture softer images in daylight
  • Lack of a telephoto camera
  • Sub-par fingerprint scanner response
Read detailed Vivo S2 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Stereo speakers sound great
  • Good for mid-level gaming
  • Good primary camera
  • Charges up quickly
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Moto AI experience needs polish
  • Sluggish camera app needs work
Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
iQOO Z11

iQOO Z11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent AMOLED display
  • Smooth everyday performance
  • Great battery life and optimisation
  • Interesting Aurora Green colourway
  • Bad
  • Cameras are fairly average overall
  • Plastic rear does not feel premium
  • Slow in-display fingerprint sensor
  • Charging speeds could be better
Read detailed iQOO Z11 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Redmi Turbo 5 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,540mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
Redmi Note 17 5G

Redmi Note 17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and punchy OLED display
  • IP65-rated design
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy, two-handed design
  • Software interface stutters randomly
  • Plenty of presintalled apps and games
  • Poor GPU performance
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
  • Single 128GB storage variant
  • Hybrid SIM card tray for SD card expansion
  • Maximum 1080p 30 fps video recording
Read detailed Redmi Note 17 5G review
Display 7.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2396 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, Amazon, Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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