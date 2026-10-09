Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 has entered its second day. The sale event is in full swing, offering discounts and cashback on various electronics, including smartwatches, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, Bluetooth speakers, microwave ovens, and chimneys. The e-commerce giant has also listed various deals on mid-range smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo, and Redmi, especially in the under Rs. 40,000 price range. Apart from direct price cuts, you can avail cashback and exchange bonuses on your next purchase to maximise your savings.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Offers on Phones Under Rs. 40,000

If you are planning to buy your first smartphone or upgrade to a new model, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering various options under Rs. 40,000. With direct price cuts, cashback, credit and debit card discounts, and exchange bonuses, the smartphones that were priced above Rs. 40,000 are now available with up to a Rs. 22,000 discount. The e-commerce giant is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit and debit cards and credit card EMI transactions. You can also avail a 5 percent cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

The Redmi Turbo 5, which is the first Turbo series phone from the company in India, is available at a discounted price of Rs. 35,999, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 54,999. This marks a price drop of Rs. 19,000. Similarly, you can get your hands on the Vivo S2 at an effective price of Rs. 39,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 42,999.

Here is the list of the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 40,000 that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. It is worth noting that the figures mentioned below are effective prices, which include bank offers and cashback. You can also check the best deals on phones under Rs. 30,000 and handsets under Rs. 20,000, based on your budget.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Top Deals on Phones Under Rs. 40,000

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