Samsung has been attempting to cement its stronghold in the premium device market globally, including India. To some degree, the tech conglomerate has managed to change perceptions and compete directly with Apple, whether in smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, or, one of the most interesting, tablets. The latter is interesting because it has seen an unprecedented number of launches and technological strides. Instead, it remains exciting because it sits at a point where laptops and phones are both trying to become more like tablets, while tablets are grappling with an identity crisis.

Hence, the question remains: what will be the next big thing for the large piece of glass held together by a metal frame? While we look for answers, Samsung recently launched its next-generation flagship Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra in India. Hit by rising costs, it arrives with an intimidating price tag, and the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra doesn't pretend it is vying for the mass market. Here's how it fared in my testing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Design: Nothing New to See Here

Dimensions and weight - 208.5 x 326.3 x 5.1mm; 695g

Durability - IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Colours - Grey, Silver

Samsung has been fortunate enough to find a good blend of functionality and aesthetics, a design philosophy seen across its product line. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is no different. The tablet looks premium, and it doesn't disappoint. It feels great in hand, thanks to its metal body. However, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is huge, to say the least. It measures 208.5mm wide and 326.3mm tall.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is quite light for its size

Yet, the massive real estate is barely felt when you hold the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, especially since it is only 5.1mm thick. With the technological feats Samsung has achieved with its foldable phones, with the latest Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra being 4.1mm thick, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra seems aptly sized, given how much it packs.

But things make the most sense when you look back at where you came from. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, it feels like the company hasn't made a single change from the tablet's predecessor. Whether it is the bezel width, the antenna lines, the grey colour, or the slightly off-putting waterdrop-style notch, the two tablets seem identical. While one might not expect the company to change the tablet's look radically, it should at least have removed the display notch or made some improvement in this department.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has a premium build

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra still gets the USB Type-C port, barely fitting in the mid-frame, on the right side, along with two speaker cutouts. The opposite side gets the other two components of its quad-speaker unit. The pogo pins are on the back, along with the dual-camera unit and an LED flash. The power button and volume controls are on top, along with the magnet for the S Pen stylus.

Also, I want to highlight that the integrated magnet for the S Pen stylus is really impressive. It is almost too easy to remove with little force, yet it stays in place unless you violently shake the tablet. While I didn't get to test it, Samsung claims the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, which is impressive for a tablet. Its primary competitor is either not rated for ingress protection, or the company does not reveal the details.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra's physical buttons

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is offered in two shades, dubbed Grey and Silver. I got the Grey colourway, which works well in most professional settings. However, fingerprint smudges can appear on the back if you have slightly damp, sweaty, or oily fingers. So it is best used with completely dry, clean hands. The same goes for the display, which attracts more fingerprint smudges.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Display and Speaker: As Impressive as It Gets

Display - 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Resolution - Full-HD+ (1,848 x 2,960 pixels)

Refresh rate - Up to 120Hz

Speakers - Quad Spatial Audio Unit

Samsung has not only kept the design unchanged on the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, but also kept the same 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display as the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. While the tablet's price has taken a massive jump over its predecessor, keeping the same display seems unjustifiable. I am assuming that Samsung realised that the previous-generation AMOLED panel is better than most of its competitors, which is kind of true.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra features the same display as its predecessor

The display of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is as good as it gets. The panel delivers sharp images, with 1,848 pixels vertically and 2,960 pixels horizontally. The visuals are detail-rich. However, on a large screen, 239 ppi may seem low if you are coming from a smaller, high-resolution smartphone display. The display is also vivid and can reproduce a wide range of colours.

Further, the AMOLED panel of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is also relatively colour accurate, which comes in handy while illustrating or editing. In addition, the display features palm rejection, one of the most important features for a tablet aimed at creatives and illustrators. The feature works almost flawlessly. I could barely notice any hiccups or accidental touches while playing around.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra offers an impressive visual experience

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra also offers an under-display fingerprint scanner, which works fine when it works. At times, the sensor can take longer to verify your biometrics than it should. Other times, it would unlock the device in an instant. It usually takes longer when you try to unlock the tablet without waking the screen.

However, it is not all the same. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra series has been upgraded to a quad-speaker system with spatial audio support. It is a notable jump over the dual-speaker setup on its predecessor, and you can notice the difference immediately when you play audio. The instruments have more depth and range, making movies and shows more immersive.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Performance and Software: Packs a Punch and More

Chipset - MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3nm)

RAM and storage - 12GB (RAM) + Up to 512GB (Storage)

Software - OneUI 9.0 (Android 17)

Another area where the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has seen an improvement is raw performance. Samsung has equipped its flagship tablet with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset built on a 3nm process. The platform powered various flagship smartphones from several brands last year. However, this is only an incremental upgrade over the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

Despite its slightly older chipset, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is a powerhouse, delivering the on-demand performance you need. I could barely notice any hiccups or stutters. The tablet performs most tasks with ease. It also handles heavy multitasking workflows. I could use two apps side by side while a YouTube video ran in picture-in-picture mode, without any struggle.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra offers top-of-the-line performance

I also put the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra through our usual synthetic tests, and the results quantify the real-world experience.

Benchmark Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Display Resolution Full-HD+ Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3nm) AnTuTu v10/11 34,45,220 PCMark Work Performance 3.0 17,482 Geekbench 6 CPU Single Core 3,203 Geekbench 6 CPU Multi Core 9,810 Geekbench 7 CPU Single Core 2,664 Geekbench 7 CPU Multi Core 9,249 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 5,036 Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 1,630 3DM Wild Life Maxed Out! 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 23,305 3DM Steel Nomad Light 2,792

The overall software experience also feels premium. Apart from the usual Samsung and Google apps, there is barely any bloatware. One of the best elements is that when you bring the S Pen stylus closer to the screen, a dedicated menu marked with a pencil appears, with shortcuts to Creative Studio, AI Select, and Screen Write. This makes the overall experience quick and snappy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra S Pen and Cameras: Decent for a Flagship Tablet

Stylus - S Pen (Included)

Rear camera - 13-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)

Selfie camera - 12-megapixel

Samsung includes the S Pen stylus in the box, which has always been a nice addition. The stylus remains functional and easy to use, and its ergonomic design lets you use it for longer without pain. It is extremely light, nearly featherweight, and snaps magnetically onto the tablet. I am not an artist, yet I decided to give it a go. The Creative Studio app lets you quickly generate a sample to work on.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra's S Pen stylus is easy to use

The S Pen stylus glides against the display of the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. However, the stylus nib feels a bit brittle, and I was constantly afraid of scratching the glass. That said, the stylus functions as you would expect. You can get strokes of varying width based on the pace and angle at which you run it over the screen. Yet, writing on the screen does not feel natural, an experience tablets with matte displays are better for.

As for the cameras, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has a dual rear camera unit. It features a 13-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The cameras are best used occasionally when you don't have a phone with you. Both sensors capture pictures with little detail. Regardless of the lighting conditions, the images are quite noisy- nothing that you would want to put on your social media.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra carries a dual rear camera unit

However, you can use the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra to scan documents and enhance them digitally later. On the front, it has a 12-megapixel camera, which is slightly better. You can easily use it for your video calls and occasional selfies.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra camera sample

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Battery: Below Expectations

Capacity - 11,600mAh

Fast charging - 45W wired

Charging Adapter - Not included

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra packs the same 11,600 mAh battery as its predecessor. With a massive battery, it comes with big expectations. Unfortunately, the tablet falls short here. With heavy usage, you can get about 8 to 9 hours of on-screen time, and it can stretch to a little under 11 hours with casual or regular usage. However, standby battery drain is minimal, which is a major upside.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra packs an 11,600mAh battery

It supports 45W wired fast charging. But Samsung only includes a charging cable, not the charging adapter, which should have been included for a tablet aimed at professional workflows. With a 90W charging adapter, the tablet charged to 35 percent in 30 minutes and to 74 percent in an hour, taking 1 hour and 31 minutes to reach full charge. These are decent charging times for a tablet of its size.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Verdict

With a starting price of Rs. 1,49,999, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is more expensive than most competitors. With only two significant upgrades over the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, the tablet seems like an incremental upgrade. If you have last year's model, it should be sufficient for most tasks. However, if the quad-speaker system with spatial audio is a deal-breaker for you, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is worth the extra cost.

At its price, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra competes directly with Apple's iPad Pro, which currently starts at Rs. 1,39,900. However, the base model gets an 11-inch screen, which might not be sufficient for creatives. Meanwhile, the 13-inch model retails at Rs. 1,99,900, so the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra offers more screen real estate for your money. However, if the ultrawide camera and the large display are dealbreakers, you can also consider the Galaxy Tab S12+ (Review).