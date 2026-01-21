Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering substantial discounts on audio products, with headphones and earbuds emerging as some of the most sought-after categories this season. Buyers looking to upgrade their personal audio setup can find deals across premium noise-cancelling headphones, feature-rich wireless earbuds, and everyday listening options from leading brands. The ongoing Great Republic Day Sale brings price cuts of up to 85 percent on truly wireless earbuds and headphones, along with added benefits such as no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

SBI Card users can avail a 10 percent instant discount on eligible credit card and EMI transactions, while Prime members get an increased instant discount of up to 12.5 percent when using the SBI Credit Card and EMI options. Buyers can also save more with additional discounts of up to 15 percent through applicable coupons. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cardholders can benefit from unlimited five percent cashback when making purchases using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card or Amazon UPI, as part of the Rewards Gold programme. All offers are subject to terms and conditions.

As part of our continued Amazon Great Republic Day Sale coverage, we have previously listed some of the top deals on cameras from brands like Canon, Fujifilm, and Sony, as well as offers on speakers and soundbars, discounts on TWS earbuds, and savings on gaming accessories available during the sale.

This roundup highlights headphone and earbud deals from brands such as Sony, JBL, Samsung, Bose, OnePlus, Realme, and Noise, catering to users looking for premium audio quality, active noise cancellation, and good value during the sale period.

Top Deals on Headphones From Sony, JBL, More in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra is listed with an original price of Rs. 34,900 and is currently available for Rs. 24,990. The Sony WH-1000XM5 has dropped from Rs. 34,990 to Rs. 22,398 during the sale. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is discounted from Rs. 24,999 to Rs. 10,999, while the JBL Live Beam 3 sees a price cut from Rs. 24,999 to Rs. 8,999.

The JBL Tune 770NC is available at a reduced price of Rs. 4,999, down from Rs. 9,999. Noise Master Buds are priced at Rs. 4,749 compared to their original price of Rs. 7,999. Meanwhile, the Realme Air 7 Pro has dropped from Rs. 7,999 to Rs. 4,499, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is currently available for Rs. 2,249, down from Rs. 3,699.

