Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Headphones From Sony, JBL, Samsung, and More

SBI credit card users can avail a 10 percent instant discount on eligible credit card and EMI transactions during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2026 12:43 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Headphones From Sony, JBL, Samsung, and More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Sony WH-1000XM5 (pictured) can be bought at Rs 22,398

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Buyers get up to 85 percent off on headphones and earbuds
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards offer unlimited five percent cashback
  • Deals cover Sony, JBL, Samsung, Bose, and more brands
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering substantial discounts on audio products, with headphones and earbuds emerging as some of the most sought-after categories this season. Buyers looking to upgrade their personal audio setup can find deals across premium noise-cancelling headphones, feature-rich wireless earbuds, and everyday listening options from leading brands. The ongoing Great Republic Day Sale brings price cuts of up to 85 percent on truly wireless earbuds and headphones, along with added benefits such as no-cost EMI and exchange offers. 

SBI Card users can avail a 10 percent instant discount on eligible credit card and EMI transactions, while Prime members get an increased instant discount of up to 12.5 percent when using the SBI Credit Card and EMI options. Buyers can also save more with additional discounts of up to 15 percent through applicable coupons. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cardholders can benefit from unlimited five percent cashback when making purchases using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card or Amazon UPI, as part of the Rewards Gold programme. All offers are subject to terms and conditions.

As part of our continued Amazon Great Republic Day Sale coverage, we have previously listed some of the top deals on cameras from brands like Canon, Fujifilm, and Sony, as well as offers on speakers and soundbarsdiscounts on TWS earbuds, and savings on gaming accessories available during the sale.

This roundup highlights headphone and earbud deals from brands such as Sony, JBL, Samsung, Bose, OnePlus, Realme, and Noise, catering to users looking for premium audio quality, active noise cancellation, and good value during the sale period.

Top Deals on Headphones From Sony, JBL, More in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra is listed with an original price of Rs. 34,900 and is currently available for Rs. 24,990. The Sony WH-1000XM5 has dropped from Rs. 34,990 to Rs. 22,398 during the sale. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is discounted from Rs. 24,999 to Rs. 10,999, while the JBL Live Beam 3 sees a price cut from Rs. 24,999 to Rs. 8,999.

The JBL Tune 770NC is available at a reduced price of Rs. 4,999, down from Rs. 9,999. Noise Master Buds are priced at Rs. 4,749 compared to their original price of Rs. 7,999. Meanwhile, the Realme Air 7 Pro has dropped from Rs. 7,999 to Rs. 4,499, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is currently available for Rs. 2,249, down from Rs. 3,699.

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Rs. 34,900 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now
Sony WH-1000XM5 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 22,398 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Rs. 24,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
JBL Live Beam 3 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
JBL Tune 770NC Rs. 9,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
Noise Master Buds Rs. 7,999 Rs. 4,749 Buy Now
Realme Air 7 Pro Rs. 7,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Rs. 3,699 Rs. 2,249 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Very good app and features
  • Detailed, well-tuned, flexible sound
  • Impressive active noise cancellation
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • A bit expensive
  • Does not fold fully, less portable
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
JBL Live Beam 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

JBL Live Beam 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • LDAC support
  • Battery life
  • Spatial audio support
  • Bad
  • ANC is above average
  • The display menu could be more sensitive
  • Microphone quality
Read detailed JBL Live Beam 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Innovative case design
  • Long time fatigue-free use
  • Decent ANC
  • Good audio-tuning
  • Bad
  • Occasional high latency
  • Dual device connectivity not smooth
Read detailed Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Realme Buds Air 7 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Premium design and robust build
  • Comfortable fit
  • Effective ANC
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Bass-heavy sound
  • Average transparency mode
  • Gimmicky AI features
Read detailed Realme Buds Air 7 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Top Deals on AIO PCs for Your Home or Office During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Retta Thala Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Crime Thriller

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Headphones From Sony, JBL, Samsung, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways
  2. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Might Launch in India With These Storage Options
  4. OnePlus Says India Operations 'Normal' Amid Claims of Internal Collapse
  5. Moto G67, Moto G77 Specifications Leaked; Could Launch Soon
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Full Specifications Ahead of Launch
  7. Here Are 5 Things You Should Know About Sony's New Deal With TCL
  8. Top AIO PCs Deals for Your Home, Office in Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale
  9. Top Headphones Deals From Sony, JBL, More in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  10. Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Everyting About Cast, Plot, and Mo
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design Spotted in Real-Life Images With Bigger Telephoto Kit
  2. OpenAI’s First Mystery AI Device Is Reportedly an Audio Headset, Not an AI Pen
  3. Motorola Signature Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 23 Launch in India: Expected Specifications
  4. Retta Thala Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Crime Thriller
  5. OpenAI’s Age Prediction System to Detect Underage ChatGPT Users Is Now Rolling Out
  6. Life Is Strange: Reunion Officially Announced, Launch Set for March 26
  7. Moto G67, Moto G77 Chipset, Memory and Camera Specifications Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  8. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Charging Details Revealed as Pre-Reservations Begin Ahead of China Launch
  9. OnePlus Says India Operations ‘Normal’ Amid Claims of Internal Dismantling
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »