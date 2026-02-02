Technology News
Best Premium TWS Earbuds Under Rs 20,000 in India: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, AirPods 4 ANC, and More

This price segment now offers models with advanced active noise cancellation, rich sound quality, and long battery life.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2026 18:42 IST
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro focus on Galaxy AI and IP57 durability
  • Sennheiser Momentum TWS 4 target audiophiles with hi-res audio support
  • AirPods 4 ANC bring Apple H2 chip and smart audio features
Choosing the right premium true wireless earbuds under Rs. 20,000 can elevate your daily listening experience without breaking the bank. This price segment now offers models with advanced active noise cancellation, rich sound quality, long battery life, and comfortable designs suited for travel, work, and casual listening. Whether you prioritise audio fidelity, ANC strength, or overall usability, there are several options to pick from, with some TWS headsets offering specific advantages over their rivals, such as better battery life, ANC, microphones, or audio quality.

In this feature, we look at some of the best options available in India, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Sennheiser Momentum TWS 4, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, AirPods 4 ANC, and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Each of these delivers a compelling mix of performance, features, and value, helping you pick earbuds that match your needs and listening style.

Best Premium TWS Earbuds Under Rs 20,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro use an in-ear design with a two-way speaker setup that includes a 10.5mm dynamic driver and a 6.1mm planar driver. They support active noise cancellation with Ambient Sound and Voice Detect, triple microphones, and Bluetooth 5.4 with AAC, SBC, SSC, SSC HiFi, and SSC UHQ codecs. Other features include Auto Switch, Galaxy AI tools like Interpreter and Voice Command, IP57 rating, and up to seven hours of playback per charge or up to 30 hours with the case.galaxy buds 3 pro samsung inline Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Key Specifications

  • In-ear design with two-way 10.5mm dynamic and 6.1mm planar drivers
  • Active Noise Cancellation with Ambient Sound and Voice Detect
  • Triple microphones with voice pickup units
  • Bluetooth 5.4 with AAC, SBC, SSC, SSC HiFi, SSC UHQ
  • Auto Switch, accelerometer, Hall sensor
  • Galaxy AI features, including Interpreter and Voice Command
  • Up to 24bit/96kHz audio on supported Samsung devices
  • IP57 dust and water resistance
  • 53mAh per earbud, 515mAh charging case
  • Up to 7 hours of playback per charge without ANC
  • Up to 30 hours total battery life without ANC, 26 hours with ANC

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Price in India

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro TWS earbuds can be bought in India at Rs. 18,999. They come in Silver and White colourways.

Sennheiser Momentum TWS 4

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and run on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform with Snapdragon Sound, supporting aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive audio. They deliver up to 96kHz high-resolution audio and feature adaptive ANC, a transparency mode, and a six-microphone array. The earbuds include sound personalisation tools and a five-band EQ via the Smart Control app. Battery life is rated at up to 7.5 hours per charge and 30 hours with the case, with fast charging, USB Type-C, and Qi wireless charging support.momentum tws 4 sennheiser inline sennheiser momentum tws 4

Key Specifications

  • Bluetooth 5.4 with Snapdragon Sound on Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2
  • aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive support
  • LE Audio with LC3 and Auracast via future update
  • Up to 96kHz high-resolution audio
  • Adaptive ANC and transparency mode
  • Six-microphone array
  • Smart Control app with sound personalisation and 5-band EQ
  • Auto pairing on removal from case
  • Up to 7.5 hours of playback, 30 hours with case
  • Fast charge in 8 minutes for 1 hour playback
  • USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging

Sennheiser Momentum TWS 4 Price in India

In India, the Sennheiser Momentum TWS 4 earbuds currently cost Rs. 18,990. They are sold in Black Copper, Graphite, and Metallic Silver finishes.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds use Bluetooth 5.1 and support SBC and AAC codecs. They feature four microphones, touch controls, and deliver up to 6 hours of playback per charge. The earbuds support fast charging, offering up to 2 hours of use from a 15-minute charge, while the case supports both Qi wireless and USB Type-C charging.quietcomfort earbuds bose inline bose QC earbuds

Key Specifications

  • Plastic build with gold and polymer coating
  • Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity
  • Supported audio codecs: SBC and AAC
  • Quad microphone setup
  • Up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge
  • Earbuds charge fully in 2 hours
  • Charging case takes 3 hours to fully charge
  • Fast charging with 15 minutes for up to 2 hours playback
  • Qi wireless charging support
  • USB Type-C wired charging
  • Touch controls

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Price in India

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds price in India is currently set at Rs. 16,900. They come in Soapstone and Triple Black colour options.

AirPods 4 ANC

AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation (ANC) include a transparency mode. Powered by the H2 chip, they feature a new acoustic design, personalised spatial audio, adaptive audio, and conversational awareness. Apple has also added machine learning-based gesture controls, voice isolation, and force sensors. The earbuds come with a USB Type-C charging case that supports wireless charging and delivers up to 30 hours of total playback.airpods 4 anc apple inline AirPods 4 ANC

Key Specifications

  • Apple H2 chip with new acoustic architecture
  • Active noise cancellation and transparency mode
  • Personalised spatial audio and adaptive audio
  • Conversational awareness and voice isolation
  • Gesture controls with head nod support
  • Force sensor controls
  • USB Type-C case with wireless charging
  • Up to 30 hours total battery life

AirPods 4 ANC Price in India

Apple is selling the AirPods 4 ANC variant at a price of Rs. 16,900 in a single White colourway.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 feature a dual driver setup with an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter, paired with dual DACs and tuned by Dynaudio. They support up to 50dB active noise cancellation with smart adaptive modes, Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device connectivity, and a 90ms low-latency gaming mode. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 43 hours with the case, support fast and wireless charging, and carry an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.oneplus buds pro 3 gadgets 360 inline OnePlus Buds Pro 3

Key Specifications

  • 11mm + 6mm dual drivers with dual DACs, tuned by Dynaudio
  • Up to 50dB ANC with Smart and manual modes
  • Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device support, SBC, AAC, LHDC 5.0
  • 90ms low latency mode, Google Fast Pair, HeyMelody app
  • Up to 10 hours per charge, 43 hours with case
  • USB Type-C and wireless charging, fast charge support
  • IP55-rated earbuds, 5.28g each, 61.38g with case

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Price in India

The price of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in India is currently Rs. 10,999, and it is sold in Lunar Radiance and Midnight Opus shades.

