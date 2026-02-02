This price segment now offers models with advanced active noise cancellation, rich sound quality, and long battery life.
Choosing the right premium true wireless earbuds under Rs. 20,000 can elevate your daily listening experience without breaking the bank. This price segment now offers models with advanced active noise cancellation, rich sound quality, long battery life, and comfortable designs suited for travel, work, and casual listening. Whether you prioritise audio fidelity, ANC strength, or overall usability, there are several options to pick from, with some TWS headsets offering specific advantages over their rivals, such as better battery life, ANC, microphones, or audio quality.
In this feature, we look at some of the best options available in India, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Sennheiser Momentum TWS 4, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, AirPods 4 ANC, and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Each of these delivers a compelling mix of performance, features, and value, helping you pick earbuds that match your needs and listening style.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro use an in-ear design with a two-way speaker setup that includes a 10.5mm dynamic driver and a 6.1mm planar driver. They support active noise cancellation with Ambient Sound and Voice Detect, triple microphones, and Bluetooth 5.4 with AAC, SBC, SSC, SSC HiFi, and SSC UHQ codecs. Other features include Auto Switch, Galaxy AI tools like Interpreter and Voice Command, IP57 rating, and up to seven hours of playback per charge or up to 30 hours with the case.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro TWS earbuds can be bought in India at Rs. 18,999. They come in Silver and White colourways.
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and run on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform with Snapdragon Sound, supporting aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive audio. They deliver up to 96kHz high-resolution audio and feature adaptive ANC, a transparency mode, and a six-microphone array. The earbuds include sound personalisation tools and a five-band EQ via the Smart Control app. Battery life is rated at up to 7.5 hours per charge and 30 hours with the case, with fast charging, USB Type-C, and Qi wireless charging support.
In India, the Sennheiser Momentum TWS 4 earbuds currently cost Rs. 18,990. They are sold in Black Copper, Graphite, and Metallic Silver finishes.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds use Bluetooth 5.1 and support SBC and AAC codecs. They feature four microphones, touch controls, and deliver up to 6 hours of playback per charge. The earbuds support fast charging, offering up to 2 hours of use from a 15-minute charge, while the case supports both Qi wireless and USB Type-C charging.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds price in India is currently set at Rs. 16,900. They come in Soapstone and Triple Black colour options.
AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation (ANC) include a transparency mode. Powered by the H2 chip, they feature a new acoustic design, personalised spatial audio, adaptive audio, and conversational awareness. Apple has also added machine learning-based gesture controls, voice isolation, and force sensors. The earbuds come with a USB Type-C charging case that supports wireless charging and delivers up to 30 hours of total playback.
Apple is selling the AirPods 4 ANC variant at a price of Rs. 16,900 in a single White colourway.
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 feature a dual driver setup with an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter, paired with dual DACs and tuned by Dynaudio. They support up to 50dB active noise cancellation with smart adaptive modes, Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device connectivity, and a 90ms low-latency gaming mode. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 43 hours with the case, support fast and wireless charging, and carry an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.
The price of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in India is currently Rs. 10,999, and it is sold in Lunar Radiance and Midnight Opus shades.
