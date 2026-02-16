If you are shopping for truly wireless earbuds under Rs. 30,000 in India, you're already looking at some of the best audio gear money can buy. This price segment sits firmly in the premium category, where brands focus on delivering a complete flagship experience. You can expect rich sound quality, strong active noise cancellation, comfortable fits for long listening sessions, and dependable battery life. Many models also offer advanced features like spatial audio, multipoint pairing, transparency modes, and companion apps with custom EQ controls.

Best TWS Earphones Under Rs 30,000 in India

To make your choice easier, we've rounded up the standout options worth considering right now, including the AirPods Pro 3, Sony WF-1000XM5, Beats Powerbeats Fit, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Sennheiser Momentum TWS 4.

AirPods Pro 3

The AirPods Pro 3 add heart rate tracking through a custom PPG sensor, working with motion sensors, GPS, and iPhone AI to monitor workouts and health, alongside a new Workout Buddy feature. They offer improved adaptive ANC, Transparency mode, foam ear tips, and upgraded audio with a new acoustic design and next-gen Adaptive EQ.

Apple Intelligence powers Live Translation with real-time transcriptions, while hearing health tools include certified Hearing Protection, Hearing Test, and Conversation Boost. The earbuds feature a redesigned fit with five tip sizes, an IP57 rating, Bluetooth 5.3 with lossless audio, and up to 8 hours of playback per charge or 24 hours with the USB-C and Qi2 charging case.

Key Specifications

Heart rate tracking with PPG health sensor

Tracks workouts, calories, Fitness app integration, Workout Buddy

Improved adaptive ANC, Transparency, foam ear tips

New acoustic design, next-gen Adaptive EQ, spatial audio upgrades

Live Translation via Apple Intelligence with live transcriptions

Hearing health tools: Protection, Hearing Test, Conversation Boost

New ergonomic fit, five ear tip sizes including XXS

IP57 dust and water resistance, smaller charging case

Bluetooth 5.3, lossless audio support

Battery: 8h per charge, 24h with case, fast charge, USB-C, Qi2

AirPods Pro 3 Price in India

The AirPods Pro 3 are priced at Rs. 25,900 in India and come in a single White shade.

Sony WF-1000XM5

The Sony WF-1000XM5 come with an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X and use Sony's Integrated Processor V2 along with the QN2e chip for stronger active noise cancellation. They support SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 audio formats, and include DSEE Extreme and Ambient Sound Mode. Sony also adds bone conduction sensors and DNN-based processing to improve voice calls.

Features include Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, multipoint pairing, head tracking, 360 Reality Audio, IPX4 resistance, and Headphones Connect app support. Battery life reaches up to 8 hours with ANC on, 12 hours with it off, plus 24 extra hours from the charging case with wireless and fast charging.

Key Specifications

8.4mm Dynamic Driver X

Processor V2 + QN2e ANC chip

Codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC, LC3

DSEE Extreme, Ambient Sound Mode

Bone conduction sensors + DNN call noise reduction

Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, multipoint

Head tracking, 360 Reality Audio

IPX4 rating, Headphones Connect app support

Battery (ANC on): 6h calls, 8h music

Battery (ANC off): 7h calls, 12h music

Case adds up to 24h, wireless + fast charging

Weight: 5.9g each, 39g with case

Sony WF-1000XM5 Price in India

In India, the Sony WF-1000XM5 is priced at Rs. 24,990 and is sold in Black and Silver colourways.

Beats Powerbeats Fit

The Powerbeats Fit feature wing tips for a secure workout fit and a more flexible ergonomic design with proprietary drivers. They ship with four ear tip sizes and run on Apple's H1 chip with Personalised Spatial Audio and head tracking. iOS users get Auto Switching, Audio Sharing, Hey Siri, and Find My support, while Android users can access pairing and controls through the Beats app.

The earbuds offer Adaptive EQ, dual microphones, ANC, Transparency mode, IPX4 resistance, up to 7 hours of claimed playback per charge, and up to 30 hours with the case, along with fast charging and on-device controls.

Key Specifications

Wing-tip secure-fit design, ergonomic build

Proprietary drivers, four ear tip sizes

Apple H1 chip, Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking

iOS features: Auto Switch, Audio Sharing, Hey Siri, Find My

Android support via Beats app: pairing, controls, battery, tracking

Adaptive EQ, dual beam-forming microphones

ANC and Transparency modes

IPX4 sweat and splash resistance

Battery: 7 hours per charge, 30 hours with case

Fast charge: 5 min for 1 hour playback

Smaller charging case, Bluetooth connectivity

In-ear detection, on-device controls, call and FaceTime support

Beats Powerbeats Fit Price in India

The Beats Powerbeats Fit cost Rs. 24,900 in India and come in Jet Black, Gravel Grey, Spark Orange, and Power Pink shades.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feature an in-ear fit and a dual-driver audio system, combining a 10.5mm dynamic unit with a 6.1mm planar driver. They offer active noise cancellation along with Ambient Sound and Voice Detect modes, supported by a triple-microphone setup.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.4 and codec support for AAC, SBC, SSC, SSC HiFi, and SSC UHQ. The earbuds also include Auto Switch, Galaxy AI features such as Interpreter and Voice Command, an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, and battery life of up to seven hours per charge or up to 30 hours with the case.

Key Specifications

In-ear design with two-way 10.5mm dynamic and 6.1mm planar drivers

Active Noise Cancellation with Ambient Sound and Voice Detect

Triple microphones with voice pickup units

Bluetooth 5.4 with AAC, SBC, SSC, SSC HiFi, SSC UHQ

Auto Switch, accelerometer, Hall sensor

Galaxy AI features, including Interpreter and Voice Command

Up to 24bit/96kHz audio on supported Samsung devices

IP57 dust and water resistance

53mAh per earbud, 515mAh charging case

Up to 7 hours of playback per charge without ANC

Up to 30 hours total battery life without ANC, 26 hours with ANC

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are priced at Rs. 18,999 in India and are offered in Silver and White finishes.

Sennheiser Momentum TWS 4

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 support Bluetooth 5.4 and are built on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform with Snapdragon Sound. They offer aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive codecs for high-quality wireless playback, along with up to 96kHz hi-res audio.

Other features include adaptive noise cancellation, a transparency mode, and six microphones for clearer calls. Through the Smart Control app, users get sound customisation options and a five-band EQ. Sennheiser claims up to 7.5 hours of listening per charge and up to 30 hours with the case, plus fast charging, USB Type-C, and Qi wireless charging.

Key Specifications

Bluetooth 5.4 with Snapdragon Sound on Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2

aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive support

LE Audio with LC3 and Auracast via future update

Up to 96kHz high-resolution audio

Adaptive ANC and transparency mode

Six-microphone array

Smart Control app with sound personalisation and 5-band EQ

Auto pairing on removal from case

Up to 7.5 hours of playback, 30 hours with case

Fast charge in 8 minutes for 1 hour playback

USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging

Sennheiser Momentum TWS 4 Price in India

The Momentum TWS 4 from Sennheiser is priced at Rs. 18,990 in India and is available in Black Copper, Graphite, and Metallic Silver colour options.