If you are shopping for truly wireless earbuds under Rs. 30,000 in India, you're already looking at some of the best audio gear money can buy. This price segment sits firmly in the premium category, where brands focus on delivering a complete flagship experience. You can expect rich sound quality, strong active noise cancellation, comfortable fits for long listening sessions, and dependable battery life. Many models also offer advanced features like spatial audio, multipoint pairing, transparency modes, and companion apps with custom EQ controls.
To make your choice easier, we've rounded up the standout options worth considering right now, including the AirPods Pro 3, Sony WF-1000XM5, Beats Powerbeats Fit, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Sennheiser Momentum TWS 4.
The AirPods Pro 3 add heart rate tracking through a custom PPG sensor, working with motion sensors, GPS, and iPhone AI to monitor workouts and health, alongside a new Workout Buddy feature. They offer improved adaptive ANC, Transparency mode, foam ear tips, and upgraded audio with a new acoustic design and next-gen Adaptive EQ.
Apple Intelligence powers Live Translation with real-time transcriptions, while hearing health tools include certified Hearing Protection, Hearing Test, and Conversation Boost. The earbuds feature a redesigned fit with five tip sizes, an IP57 rating, Bluetooth 5.3 with lossless audio, and up to 8 hours of playback per charge or 24 hours with the USB-C and Qi2 charging case.
The AirPods Pro 3 are priced at Rs. 25,900 in India and come in a single White shade.
The Sony WF-1000XM5 come with an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X and use Sony's Integrated Processor V2 along with the QN2e chip for stronger active noise cancellation. They support SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 audio formats, and include DSEE Extreme and Ambient Sound Mode. Sony also adds bone conduction sensors and DNN-based processing to improve voice calls.
Features include Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, multipoint pairing, head tracking, 360 Reality Audio, IPX4 resistance, and Headphones Connect app support. Battery life reaches up to 8 hours with ANC on, 12 hours with it off, plus 24 extra hours from the charging case with wireless and fast charging.
In India, the Sony WF-1000XM5 is priced at Rs. 24,990 and is sold in Black and Silver colourways.
The Powerbeats Fit feature wing tips for a secure workout fit and a more flexible ergonomic design with proprietary drivers. They ship with four ear tip sizes and run on Apple's H1 chip with Personalised Spatial Audio and head tracking. iOS users get Auto Switching, Audio Sharing, Hey Siri, and Find My support, while Android users can access pairing and controls through the Beats app.
The earbuds offer Adaptive EQ, dual microphones, ANC, Transparency mode, IPX4 resistance, up to 7 hours of claimed playback per charge, and up to 30 hours with the case, along with fast charging and on-device controls.
The Beats Powerbeats Fit cost Rs. 24,900 in India and come in Jet Black, Gravel Grey, Spark Orange, and Power Pink shades.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feature an in-ear fit and a dual-driver audio system, combining a 10.5mm dynamic unit with a 6.1mm planar driver. They offer active noise cancellation along with Ambient Sound and Voice Detect modes, supported by a triple-microphone setup.
Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.4 and codec support for AAC, SBC, SSC, SSC HiFi, and SSC UHQ. The earbuds also include Auto Switch, Galaxy AI features such as Interpreter and Voice Command, an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, and battery life of up to seven hours per charge or up to 30 hours with the case.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are priced at Rs. 18,999 in India and are offered in Silver and White finishes.
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 support Bluetooth 5.4 and are built on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform with Snapdragon Sound. They offer aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive codecs for high-quality wireless playback, along with up to 96kHz hi-res audio.
Other features include adaptive noise cancellation, a transparency mode, and six microphones for clearer calls. Through the Smart Control app, users get sound customisation options and a five-band EQ. Sennheiser claims up to 7.5 hours of listening per charge and up to 30 hours with the case, plus fast charging, USB Type-C, and Qi wireless charging.
The Momentum TWS 4 from Sennheiser is priced at Rs. 18,990 in India and is available in Black Copper, Graphite, and Metallic Silver colour options.
