Best TWS Earphones Under Rs 30,000 in India: AirPods Pro 3, Sony WF-1000XM5 and More

Earphones priced around Rs. 30,000 sit firmly in the premium category, where brands focus on delivering a complete flagship experience.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2026 18:27 IST
Best TWS Earphones Under Rs 30,000 in India: AirPods Pro 3, Sony WF-1000XM5 and More

Best TWS Earphones Under Rs 30,000: AirPods Pro 3 (pictured) can be bought at Rs 25,900

Highlights
  • AirPods Pro 3 add heart rate tracking and Live Translation features
  • Sony WF-1000XM5 deliver strong ANC with LDAC and 360 Reality Audio
  • Powerbeats Fit focus on secure workout fit with wing-tip design
If you are shopping for truly wireless earbuds under Rs. 30,000 in India, you're already looking at some of the best audio gear money can buy. This price segment sits firmly in the premium category, where brands focus on delivering a complete flagship experience. You can expect rich sound quality, strong active noise cancellation, comfortable fits for long listening sessions, and dependable battery life. Many models also offer advanced features like spatial audio, multipoint pairing, transparency modes, and companion apps with custom EQ controls.

Best TWS Earphones Under Rs 30,000 in India

To make your choice easier, we've rounded up the standout options worth considering right now, including the AirPods Pro 3, Sony WF-1000XM5, Beats Powerbeats Fit, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Sennheiser Momentum TWS 4.

AirPods Pro 3

The AirPods Pro 3 add heart rate tracking through a custom PPG sensor, working with motion sensors, GPS, and iPhone AI to monitor workouts and health, alongside a new Workout Buddy feature. They offer improved adaptive ANC, Transparency mode, foam ear tips, and upgraded audio with a new acoustic design and next-gen Adaptive EQ.airpods pro 3 gadgets 360 inline AirPods Pro 3

Apple Intelligence powers Live Translation with real-time transcriptions, while hearing health tools include certified Hearing Protection, Hearing Test, and Conversation Boost. The earbuds feature a redesigned fit with five tip sizes, an IP57 rating, Bluetooth 5.3 with lossless audio, and up to 8 hours of playback per charge or 24 hours with the USB-C and Qi2 charging case.

Key Specifications

  • Heart rate tracking with PPG health sensor
  • Tracks workouts, calories, Fitness app integration, Workout Buddy
  • Improved adaptive ANC, Transparency, foam ear tips
  • New acoustic design, next-gen Adaptive EQ, spatial audio upgrades
  • Live Translation via Apple Intelligence with live transcriptions
  • Hearing health tools: Protection, Hearing Test, Conversation Boost
  • New ergonomic fit, five ear tip sizes including XXS
  • IP57 dust and water resistance, smaller charging case
  • Bluetooth 5.3, lossless audio support
  • Battery: 8h per charge, 24h with case, fast charge, USB-C, Qi2

AirPods Pro 3 Price in India

The AirPods Pro 3 are priced at Rs. 25,900 in India and come in a single White shade.

Sony WF-1000XM5

The Sony WF-1000XM5 come with an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X and use Sony's Integrated Processor V2 along with the QN2e chip for stronger active noise cancellation. They support SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 audio formats, and include DSEE Extreme and Ambient Sound Mode. Sony also adds bone conduction sensors and DNN-based processing to improve voice calls.sony wf 1000xm5 gadgets 360 inline 1 Sony WF-1000XM5

Features include Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, multipoint pairing, head tracking, 360 Reality Audio, IPX4 resistance, and Headphones Connect app support. Battery life reaches up to 8 hours with ANC on, 12 hours with it off, plus 24 extra hours from the charging case with wireless and fast charging.

Key Specifications

  • 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X
  • Processor V2 + QN2e ANC chip
  • Codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC, LC3
  • DSEE Extreme, Ambient Sound Mode
  • Bone conduction sensors + DNN call noise reduction
  • Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, multipoint
  • Head tracking, 360 Reality Audio
  • IPX4 rating, Headphones Connect app support
  • Battery (ANC on): 6h calls, 8h music
  • Battery (ANC off): 7h calls, 12h music
  • Case adds up to 24h, wireless + fast charging
  • Weight: 5.9g each, 39g with case

Sony WF-1000XM5 Price in India

In India, the Sony WF-1000XM5 is priced at Rs. 24,990 and is sold in Black and Silver colourways.

Beats Powerbeats Fit

The Powerbeats Fit feature wing tips for a secure workout fit and a more flexible ergonomic design with proprietary drivers. They ship with four ear tip sizes and run on Apple's H1 chip with Personalised Spatial Audio and head tracking. iOS users get Auto Switching, Audio Sharing, Hey Siri, and Find My support, while Android users can access pairing and controls through the Beats app.beats powerbeats fit gadgets 360 inline Beats Powerbeats Fit

The earbuds offer Adaptive EQ, dual microphones, ANC, Transparency mode, IPX4 resistance, up to 7 hours of claimed playback per charge, and up to 30 hours with the case, along with fast charging and on-device controls.

Key Specifications

  • Wing-tip secure-fit design, ergonomic build
  • Proprietary drivers, four ear tip sizes
  • Apple H1 chip, Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking
  • iOS features: Auto Switch, Audio Sharing, Hey Siri, Find My
  • Android support via Beats app: pairing, controls, battery, tracking
  • Adaptive EQ, dual beam-forming microphones
  • ANC and Transparency modes
  • IPX4 sweat and splash resistance
  • Battery: 7 hours per charge, 30 hours with case
  • Fast charge: 5 min for 1 hour playback
  • Smaller charging case, Bluetooth connectivity
  • In-ear detection, on-device controls, call and FaceTime support

Beats Powerbeats Fit Price in India

The Beats Powerbeats Fit cost Rs. 24,900 in India and come in Jet Black, Gravel Grey, Spark Orange, and Power Pink shades.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feature an in-ear fit and a dual-driver audio system, combining a 10.5mm dynamic unit with a 6.1mm planar driver. They offer active noise cancellation along with Ambient Sound and Voice Detect modes, supported by a triple-microphone setup.samsung galaxy buds 3 pro samsung inline galaxy buds 3 pro

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.4 and codec support for AAC, SBC, SSC, SSC HiFi, and SSC UHQ. The earbuds also include Auto Switch, Galaxy AI features such as Interpreter and Voice Command, an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, and battery life of up to seven hours per charge or up to 30 hours with the case.

Key Specifications

  • In-ear design with two-way 10.5mm dynamic and 6.1mm planar drivers
  • Active Noise Cancellation with Ambient Sound and Voice Detect
  • Triple microphones with voice pickup units
  • Bluetooth 5.4 with AAC, SBC, SSC, SSC HiFi, SSC UHQ
  • Auto Switch, accelerometer, Hall sensor
  • Galaxy AI features, including Interpreter and Voice Command
  • Up to 24bit/96kHz audio on supported Samsung devices
  • IP57 dust and water resistance
  • 53mAh per earbud, 515mAh charging case
  • Up to 7 hours of playback per charge without ANC
  • Up to 30 hours total battery life without ANC, 26 hours with ANC

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are priced at Rs. 18,999 in India and are offered in Silver and White finishes.

Sennheiser Momentum TWS 4

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 support Bluetooth 5.4 and are built on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform with Snapdragon Sound. They offer aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive codecs for high-quality wireless playback, along with up to 96kHz hi-res audio.sennheiser momentum tws 4 sennheiser inline sennheiser momentum TWS 4

Other features include adaptive noise cancellation, a transparency mode, and six microphones for clearer calls. Through the Smart Control app, users get sound customisation options and a five-band EQ. Sennheiser claims up to 7.5 hours of listening per charge and up to 30 hours with the case, plus fast charging, USB Type-C, and Qi wireless charging.

Key Specifications

  • Bluetooth 5.4 with Snapdragon Sound on Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2
  • aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive support
  • LE Audio with LC3 and Auracast via future update
  • Up to 96kHz high-resolution audio
  • Adaptive ANC and transparency mode
  • Six-microphone array
  • Smart Control app with sound personalisation and 5-band EQ
  • Auto pairing on removal from case
  • Up to 7.5 hours of playback, 30 hours with case
  • Fast charge in 8 minutes for 1 hour playback
  • USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging

Sennheiser Momentum TWS 4 Price in India

The Momentum TWS 4 from Sennheiser is priced at Rs. 18,990 in India and is available in Black Copper, Graphite, and Metallic Silver colour options.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
