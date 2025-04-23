Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sennheiser HD 505 Over Ear Headphones With Open Back Design Launched in India

Sennheiser HD 505 Over-Ear Headphones With Open-Back Design Launched in India

The Sennheiser HD 505 ships with a detachable 1.8m cable with a 3.5mm connector.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2025 19:48 IST
Sennheiser HD 505 Over-Ear Headphones With Open-Back Design Launched in India

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser HD 505 are currently available for purchase via Amazon

Highlights
  • Sennheiser HD 505 feature dynamic drivers
  • The adapter has a 3.5mm to 6.35mm screw-on jack
  • Copper Edition HD 505 uses Sennheiser’s existing HD 500 series chassis
Advertisement

Sennheiser HD 505 headphones were launched in India on Wednesday. The over-the-ear headphones from the German audio brand can be purchased in a Copper Edition variant with an open-back design. It features a custom 120-ohm transducer developed at Sennheiser's facility in Tullamore, Ireland. The Sennheiser HD 505 has a frequency response range of 12Hz to 38,500Hz and total harmonic distortion (THD) of less than 0.2 percent. It is equipped with a synthetic leather headband and metal mesh earcup covers.

Sennheiser HD 505 Price in India

Sennheiser HD 505 price in India is set at Rs. 27,990. The Copper Edition variant is currently available to purchase via Amazon. The new product will also go on sale in the country via the official Sennheiser India website.

Sennheiser HD 505 Specifications

The newly launched Sennheiser HD 505 features dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 12Hz to 38,500Hz. It has in-house transducers with a nominal impedance of 120 Ohms and a sound pressure level (SPL) of 107.9dB. 

The Sennheiser HD 505 has an open-back design, and the company says it angled the transducers forward in the open-back cups to offer a better listening experience. These transducers are claimed to mimic the placement of near-field loudspeakers, delivering an expansive, immersive soundstage.

Sennheiser has equipped the headphones with a detachable 1.8m cable with a 3.5mm connector. The adapter has a 3.5mm to 6.35mm screw-on jack that enables connectivity with a wider range of devices like amplifiers, sound cards, and A/V receivers. They are said to provide total harmonic distortion (THD) of less than 0.2 percent.

The new Sennheiser HD 505 Copper Edition uses the company's existing HD 500 series chassis design. It has a synthetic leather headband and metal mesh earcup covers and comes with a drawstring pouch. The HD 505 weighs 237g and ships with interchangeable cables and earpads.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sennheiser HD 505, Sennheiser HD 505 Price in India, Sennheiser HD 505 Specifications, Sennheiser
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola’s Upcoming Devices Will Reportedly Feature Perplexity, Microsoft AI Apps
Sennheiser HD 505 Over-Ear Headphones With Open-Back Design Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Will Reportedly Arrive With This Processor
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Pack 7,550mAh Battery; Harry Potter Edition Teased
  4. Honor GT Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 7,200mAh Battery Launched
  5. Apple's iPhone 17e Is Already Nearing Trial Production, Tipster Claims
  6. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Debuts With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating
  7. Baidu Reportedly Launches Xinxiang AI Agent for Android Smartphones
  8. Realme GT 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and 7,200mAh Battery Debuts
  9. Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Might Arrive in This New Colour Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Ghost of Yotei Sets October 2 Release Date, New Trailer Reveals Revenge Story, Pre-Order Details and More
  2. Tesla Says India's 100 Percent Car Tariffs Make Customers Anxious
  3. Apple, Meta Fined as EU Presses Ahead with Tech Probes
  4. Sennheiser HD 505 Over-Ear Headphones With Open-Back Design Launched in India
  5. Motorola’s Upcoming Devices Will Reportedly Feature Perplexity, Microsoft AI Apps
  6. Apple’s New Siri Chief Enlists Vision Pro Talent to Start Comeback Bid
  7. Instagram Co-Founder Says Mark Zuckerberg Saw App’s Growth as ‘Threat’
  8. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Launched
  9. Baidu Launches Xinxiang AI Agent for Android Devices in China, iOS Version Expected Soon: Report
  10. Malaysia's Prime Minister Meets Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao to Discuss Web3, Blockchain Strategy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »