Sennheiser HD 505 headphones were launched in India on Wednesday. The over-the-ear headphones from the German audio brand can be purchased in a Copper Edition variant with an open-back design. It features a custom 120-ohm transducer developed at Sennheiser's facility in Tullamore, Ireland. The Sennheiser HD 505 has a frequency response range of 12Hz to 38,500Hz and total harmonic distortion (THD) of less than 0.2 percent. It is equipped with a synthetic leather headband and metal mesh earcup covers.

Sennheiser HD 505 Price in India

Sennheiser HD 505 price in India is set at Rs. 27,990. The Copper Edition variant is currently available to purchase via Amazon. The new product will also go on sale in the country via the official Sennheiser India website.

Sennheiser HD 505 Specifications

The newly launched Sennheiser HD 505 features dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 12Hz to 38,500Hz. It has in-house transducers with a nominal impedance of 120 Ohms and a sound pressure level (SPL) of 107.9dB.

The Sennheiser HD 505 has an open-back design, and the company says it angled the transducers forward in the open-back cups to offer a better listening experience. These transducers are claimed to mimic the placement of near-field loudspeakers, delivering an expansive, immersive soundstage.

Sennheiser has equipped the headphones with a detachable 1.8m cable with a 3.5mm connector. The adapter has a 3.5mm to 6.35mm screw-on jack that enables connectivity with a wider range of devices like amplifiers, sound cards, and A/V receivers. They are said to provide total harmonic distortion (THD) of less than 0.2 percent.

The new Sennheiser HD 505 Copper Edition uses the company's existing HD 500 series chassis design. It has a synthetic leather headband and metal mesh earcup covers and comes with a drawstring pouch. The HD 505 weighs 237g and ships with interchangeable cables and earpads.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.