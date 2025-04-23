Motorola's upcoming smartphones could reportedly come with artificial intelligence (AI) apps from Perplexity and Microsoft out-of-the-box. As per the report, a Google executive revealed the information during a testimony that was part of an ongoing antitrust trial in the US. The Mountain View-based tech giant is accused of illegally monopolising the online search market, and it is said that the scope of the case also extends to the company's AI products, such as Gemini. Notably, the Lenovo-owned brand is hosting an event on April 24, where the company is expected to launch the Motorola Razr 60 series and the Edge 60 Pro.

Motorola Could Offer Multiple AI Apps With the Upcoming Razr 60 Series

Bloomberg reports that Google VP for Global Partnerships, Platforms & Devices, Peter Fitzgerald, testified on Tuesday that upcoming devices from Motorola will also feature AI apps from Perplexity and Microsoft. The executive reportedly also added that Samsung is in talks with several AI companies to add their apps to its devices.

The executive made the statement while testifying in the US Justice Department's antitrust case against Google. The antitrust case was filed in January 2023 over allegations that the search engine giant was illegally monopolising the online search space. A key part of the case also involved Google's financial deal with Apple to make its search engine the default option on iPhone devices.

Currently, the Justice Department is said to have asked Judge Amit Mehta to find a resolution to break the monopoly in the online search market. The case's scope is said to extend to its AI products, such as Gemini.

The Google executive's statements were reportedly made to highlight that it does not prohibit device manufacturers from installing other voice assistants or generative AI apps. The company reportedly shared letters with the court clarifying this, highlighting the lack of any such clauses in contracts with manufacturers.

This means that the upcoming Motorola Razr 60 series and the Motorola Edge 60 Pro could potentially be pre-installed with multiple AI apps. Last week, a report claimed that Perplexity has agreed to a deal with Motorola to add its AI-powered virtual assistant to the smartphone maker's devices. However, it is unclear whether the Lenovo-owned brand can make any of these apps the default AI assistant or not.