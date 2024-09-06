The Sennheiser HD 620S headphones, priced currently at Rs. 32,990, were launched in India on August 12 and are claimed to offer immersive, high-fidelity sound in a closed-back format. They carry custom-tuned 42mm dynamic transducers with a 38mm diaphragm and a 1.8m detachable cable with a 3.5mm plug. The wired headphones are equipped with stainless-steel reinforced headband sliders and earcups padded with thick cushions. They are said to provide users with a spacious soundstage within a closed-back design. How do these headphones fare in terms of functionality and performance? We will discuss this in the following review.

Sennheiser HD 620S Design: Snug Fit

Size - ‎18 x 19.5 x 4.6cm

Weight - 670g

Colour - Black

Although not novel for a closed-back headphone, the design of the Sennheiser HD 620S comes with some deliberate elements that make them ergonomically more well-fitted. A closed-back headphone is designed to capture sound inside your head while rejecting much of the sound outside. Because there are no reflections within the earcups, open backs give off a more natural tone. However, the advantage of a closed-back headphone is the substantially better noise isolation, which we will discuss further below.

The headphones come with metal-reinforced headband sliders

The design of the Sennheiser HD 620S, especially the shape of the earcups, is reminiscent of the Sennheiser HD 500 series of over-ear headphones. The stainless-steel reinforced headband sliders and adjustable earcups padded with thick cushions help them fit better. The padding is lined with artificial leather on both the cuffs and the overhead band. One would expect there to be heating issues around this padding, leading to discomfort. However, I did not face any such issues during the review period.

On the contrary, the snug fit of the Sennheiser HD 620S headphones allowed me to use them for several hours at a time without any fatigue. The large earcups also ensure that there is no undue pressure on the ear. Because of its oval shape, the earcups can easily be accommodated around the ears. The dip in the headband cushion also helps alleviate most of the pressure that is created by these over-ear headphones.

The slider and the earcups of the Sennheiser HD 620S headphones can be pulled, pushed and wiggled around to adjust as per the users' needs. If you wear glasses regularly, the fit might be an issue. It will largely depend on your spectacles' frame and/or shape. With me, the trick was to first put the glasses on and then adjust the headphones.

The cushion padding on each earcup is deep, helping with the overall ergonomic aspect

Sennheiser HD 620S Specifications: Simple

Driver - 42mm dynamic transducers with 38mm diaphragm

Impedance - 150 Ohm

Frequency response range - 6Hz to 30,000Hz

Sennheiser's latest release in the esteemed HD 600 series showcases advanced engineering with its custom-tuned 42mm dynamic transducers and precisely crafted 38mm diaphragm. These over-ear headphones are designed to deliver a broad and detailed frequency response that spans from 6Hz to 30,000Hz, claiming to ensure a rich and immersive listening experience.

With a sound pressure level of 110dB and a nominal impedance of 150 ohms, they offer powerful and clear audio performance. The Sennheiser HD 620S feature a closed-back design that helps isolate sound and reduce external noise, while the inclusion of a 150-ohm aluminium voice coil further refines audio quality, making them ideal for both professional and audiophile use. This thoughtful combination of components is aimed at delivering exceptional sound fidelity and a high level of acoustic precision.

Sennheiser HD 620S Performance: Sound

Cable length - 1.8m

Cable Type - 3.5mm plug; 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter

Moving on to the performance of the handset, the Sennheiser HD 620S's overall sound experience is 'sound' (good), but the bass presentation appears to be more about warmth than emphasising note weight or impact. It packs a little more punch than the bass of an open headset. But this would not suit the needs of someone looking for bass-heavy headsets.

The headband cushion has a dip in the middle that helps reduce the pressure on the user's head

The Sennheiser HD 620S excels at providing a nuanced and engaging midrange performance, making it an excellent choice for audiophiles who value clarity and richness in this key frequency region. The headphones provide a well-balanced and precise midrange that brings vocalists and instrumentals to life with remarkable clarity.

The custom-tuned dynamic transducers and diaphragm of the HD 620S work together to reproduce midrange frequencies with remarkable accuracy, ensuring that vocals are clear and instruments have realistic timbre. This clarity enables a more immersive listening experience by successfully highlighting minor subtleties and textures in the music. Whether you're listening to a singer's warm voice or the intricate layers of a string quartet, the HD 620S delivers a compelling and engaging performance. We see examples of this clarity in tracks like Wilderness by Explosions In The Sky, Helplessly Hoping by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, or I Want You (She's So Heavy) by The Beatles.

However, the treble performance of the Sennheiser HD 620S is underwhelming. In most cases, the higher ranges appear somewhat muffled and airy. In a song like You've Got To Have Freedom by Pharoah Sanders, heavily laden with piano and flugelhorn tracks, this lack of detailing on higher pitches becomes noticeably evident.

The headphones do not have microphone support

Additionally, in terms of noise isolation, the physical closed-back model reduces disturbances more than open-backed models. However, the isolation is not significant. If you are in an already quiet place, you may be spared from the occasional ruffle here and there. But do not expect to be able to focus distraction-free if you are sitting in the same room as the TV playing or someone talking.

Sennheiser HD 620S: Verdict

The Sennheiser HD 620S are a good choice for audiophiles, especially those who want to use these for editing or other professional endeavours. For wired headphones with passive noise isolation, the Rs 32,990 price tag may be a bit much for casual listeners to shell out. Compared to open-back models in the series, these headphones offer more noise cancellation, but the sound is not as open as they are. The sound experience, in that aspect, is limited by the very design of the headset. Note that the headphones do not support microphones. You may have to use an external mic for calling and other purposes.

There aren't many other contenders in this specific category of audio products. However, you could check out the Sony WH-1000XM5 (Review), which are wireless active noise cancellation (ANC) supported headphones with touch control features, priced in India at Rs. 34,990.