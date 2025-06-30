Technology News
English Edition
Sony Bravia Theatre System 6, Theatre Bar 6 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Sony soundbars come with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio technologies.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 June 2025 16:42 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

The Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 (pictured) is available for purchase July 3 onwards

Highlights
  • Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 has a 5.1 channel setup and 1000W output
  • The Theatre Bar 6 is a 3.1.2 channel unit with two up-firing speakers
  • Both models support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies
Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 and Bravia Theatre Bar 6 were launched in India on Monday. The latest audio products from the Japanese brand come with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies. The Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 has a 5.1 channel configuration and a 1000W output. Meanwhile, the Theatre Bar 6 comes in a 3.1.2 setup with up-firing speakers on the soundbar. They also carry an integrated user interface (UI) which is compatible across Sony Bravia TVs.

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6, Theatre Bar 6 Price in India, Availability

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 is priced in India at Rs. 39,990. It will be available for purchase starting July 1. The Bravia Theatre System 6 costs Rs. 49,990 and can be purchased July 3 onwards.

Both Sony soundbars will be available across Sony Centres, Sony Exclusive stores, offline electronic stores, the Sony Centre website, and e-commerce platforms.

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6, Theatre Bar 6 Features, Specifications

The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 soundbar has a 3.1.2 channel setup which comprises a dedicated wireless subwoofer as well as a centre-channel speaker and two up-firing speakers on the same bar. As per the company, the up-firing speakers project sound vertically for a more immersive soundscape. This unit has a 350W output.

Meanwhile, the Bravia Theatre System 6 is a 5.1 channel surround sound system with a 1000W-rated output. It consists of a subwoofer, a centre-channel soundbar, and two rear surround speakers. The soundbar comes with a multi-stereo feature which is claimed to replicate stereo sound from the left and right channels to the centre and rear speakers.

Both audio products, the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 and Theatre Bar 6, are equipped with a Night Mode which is said to soften loud effects while enhaching dialogue and subtle sounds. There's also a Voice Mode which amplifies speech in films or shows with layered soundtracks.

The soundbars also incorporate Sony's proprietary Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround technologies. These are claimed to create a virtual surround sound effect without requiring dedicated rear or overhead speakers. Another feature is Voice Zoom 3 which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning algorithms to highlight the speaker's voice in real time.

As per the company, the Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 and Theatre Bar 6 come with an integrated UI when connected via a Bravia TV. Users can control various sound field adjustments via a single remote. Further, volume and other settings can also be controlled via the Bravia Connect app.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch Teased; Key Features Revealed, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
